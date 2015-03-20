Pentagon removes chief of Armed Forces Retirement Home agency

WASHINGTON — The head of the Armed Forces Retirement Home agency was removed Thursday from his job operating two military retirement homes after years of festering financial problems at campuses in Washington and Mississippi, said a senior Pentagon official.

Timothy Kangas, the agency's chief operating officer since April 2016, was let go after he failed to aggressively pursue revenue-generating proposals that might free the campuses from chronic insolvency, said David Tillotson III, a senior Pentagon official who oversees the agency. In a conference call with reporters, Tillotson said Kangas was especially reluctant to proceed with any plans to capitalize on the aging golf course at the Washington campus, known as the Old Soldiers' Home.

Kangas' departure, effective immediately, comes after recent news reports in The Military Times and the Post that publicized the retirement homes' financial problems. In July, the Post reported on an internal Defense Department document that said the retirement home agency faced a projected loss of $247 million for fiscal years 2017 to 2025 and that it was beset by a "lack of financial oversight and business acumen."

It was also reported that the Washington campus' golf course - which has views of the Washington Monument and the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception - was losing members and had resorted to forcing many of them into mowing the fairways or picking up equipment and balls.

Within the last 30 to 40 days, Tillotson said the Pentagon began looking to hire Kangas' successor. One person has been selected, but negotiations are still underway, so Tillotson declined to identify the person. He said the person has a background overseeing nonprofit retirement communities.

When asked why Kangas was apparently too slow to push forward ideas that would bring additional revenue, Tillotson said he couldn't answer.

"There was a reluctance to embrace the new model and I'll leave it at that," Tillotson said. "One of the key changes that we need to make is to get a leader on board who has current experience running retirement communities in a model that's closer to where we need to go. [Kangas] is not on board with going in a new direction and has been reticent to make those changes."

Kangas did not immediately respond to a message left on his work cellphone and requests made to the Pentagon and the agency.

Tillotson said the two campus' operational expenses are "not grossly out of line" with similar retirement homes across the country.

The problem, he said, has been twofold: First, the armed forces retirement agency has been too reliant on a dwindling trust fund of congressional appropriated money, fines and forfeitures imposed on military members, and 50-cent paycheck deductions from military enlistees. Second, the agency has not been aggressive enough in selling off or leasing unused acreage or buildings of its Washington campus to generate revenue.

Tillotson pointed to the golf course at the Washington campus as an example of a largely untapped potential moneymaker.

"The current administration treated [the course] as a cost issue. When we did some research on this, we said, 'There's an asset here,'" Tillotson said. "This is a model that many other retirement communities pursue across the country. We've seen no movement by the retirement home staff on driving these issues in a meaningful way."

Last year, the Old Soldiers' Home gathered many of its golf members into a meeting and urged them to raise $250,000 to save the nine-hole course for the 2017 season. More than $14,000 was raised through a crowdsourcing effort, but it was never clear whether the money actually went to the golf course.

Word of the fundraising campaign reached the Pentagon, triggering an investigation by then-assistant secretary of defense Todd Weiler, who oversaw the retirement home agency. His inquiry found that the occupancy rates and average resident fees are well below industry standards; and, the agency has been providing extensive health care to residents at no additional costs. The findings also found that there were "reports of staff insubordination."

In an interview, Weiler, the predecessor to Tillotson, said the Pentagon itself has acted slowly to improve the retirement homes' fortunes.

"We worked very hard to deliver very specific actions to Tillotson and the Armed Forces Retirement Home back at the end of my tenure. It's been now, what? Seven months?" Weiler asked. "We've let things fester and now they're getting rid of Kangas."

Weiler said the new chief operating officer needs to focus not only revenue-generating ideas but controlling costs.

"You have to fix the expenses, otherwise, it's going to continue to drain," he said.