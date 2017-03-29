Quantcast

Pennsylvania seeks photos of Vietnam War victims

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 29, 2017

ANNVILLE, Pa. — Pennsylvania's Military and Veterans Department is seeking 105 servicemembers who were killed in the Vietnam War.

It's part of a project tied to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund in Washington and includes posting the photos of those whose names are etched in the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall on a virtual wall of faces.

The state has obtained 3,151 photos, but 105 are still missing.

A list of Pennsylvania Vietnam Veterans whose photos are still needed can be found at www.veterans.pa.gov . Users should click on Wall of Faces.
 

