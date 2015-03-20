Peer support group connects veterans

There is no shortage of options for military veterans when it comes to connecting with peers in Victoria.

Veterans can take advantage of yoga sessions, chats while enjoying donuts, fishing trips, beading classes, cigar nights - you name it.

And every Monday night, there's a free peer support group that meets at the American Legion Post 166.

The faith-based program is called Vet Life Community and is conducted through a partnership with the American Legion.

"We thought it would be a good fit and complement other programs in the area," said Program Director James "Jimbo" Kurth Jr., 44.

The weekly meetings are free for veterans of all branches and eras and their caregivers. There's no pressure to talk or share, either.

The program is not a replacement for clinical therapy, he said, but does help participants improve their quality of life.

Kurth describes it as a buddy-system aimed at helping a person mentally, emotionally, socially and spiritually.

"It's about changing that perspective from negative to positive," he said.

The meeting opens with the pledge, a prayer and an announcement of upcoming veterans' events.

Sometimes there's a guest speaker, and then everyone breaks out into smaller groups.

The structured program encourages members to keep a journal, fill out an online quality-of-life assessment and work one-on-one with a trained life coach to make changes for the better.

The Vet Life Community in Victoria is part of a network of Operation Not Forgotten peer support groups.

"There are always things we can work on," he said.

Kurth knows from personal experience that the transition to civilian life can be challenging.

He served in the military for more than two decades, obtained bachelor's and master's degrees and now works in the oil field.

He credits his wife of 19 years, Katy, for being his partner in this endeavor.

"This has made our relationship stronger," he said.

The couple lives in Victoria with their two daughters.

Kurth said the meetings give him something to look forward to Mondays.

Next Monday, the group will have a family-friendly fellowship event instead of its regular meeting.

Local veterans and their immediate family members are invited to stop by and learn about the program.

The recent partnership has had an added benefit of drawing younger veterans to join the American Legion post.

John Tait, first vice commander of the post, said the arrangement with Vet Life Community is working well.

"These people need a place to go where they're understood," he said. "Us older vets, we can help them a lot."

Tate, 73, has been a member and is a past commander of the American Legion for 15 years and has seen a decline in membership as members grow older.

This is a trend seen nationally at the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars chapters.

"We're not replacing them fast enough," Tait said.

The newer generation of veterans are often busy with work and family, he said.

But, the post has added new members since the peer support group started meeting there, he said.

Kurth said some veterans may not know these organizations are active in lobbying to support legislation that benefits veterans.

He remembers the first time he was invited to the post's Steak Night, which is a fundraiser the first Friday of every month.

He recalls the experience was positive and welcoming.

"They cook some mean steaks," he added.

