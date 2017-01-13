Park City program teaches disabled veterans to ski, snowboard

Marine Corps veteran Roman Sena finishes a snowboarding run during Team Semper Fi Ski & Snowboard Camp, where veterans and their families can learn to ski with instruction from the National Ability Center, at Park City Mountain Resort in Park City on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017.

PARK CITY, Utah — One hundred and fifteen disabled veterans are learning to ski and snowboard as part of a special week-long program in Park City.

The Deseret News reported that 27-year-old veteran Justin Crabbe of California, who lost both his lower legs in Afghanistan, was among the veterans attending the Big Mountain Ski and Snowboard Camp run by Team Semper Fi, Team America's Fund, Park City Mountain Resort and the National Ability Center.

Crabbe's wife, Casey Crabbe, says he is exhausted from three consecutive days of snowboard lessons but that they have sparked his enthusiasm for things he used to love. She says Justin used to snowboard before he was injured in Afghanistan.

Justin Crabbe told the Deseret News that the Park City experience was both challenging and liberating.

___