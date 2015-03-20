Paralympian Navy veteran inspires another blind swimmer at book signing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Tribune News Service) — Christmas lights and snowflakes dangled in the lobby of Jacksonville’s Citigroup office Tuesday morning, but the employees in a line wrapping around the corner and into a hallway were not there to see Santa Claus.

Brad Snyder — and his guide dog Gizzy — sat at a table at the front of the line for about an hour until each person passed through. They all wanted a signed copy of the Paralympian’s book after hearing his inspirational story of adversity and triumph.

His book is called “Fire in My Eyes: An American Warrior’s Journey from Being Blinded on the Battlefield to Gold Medal Victory.” It gives a firsthand look into Snyder’s life of consistently overcoming obstacles.

The Navy veteran was blinded Sept. 7, 2011, during his tour as an explosive ordnance officer in Afghanistan. Exactly one year later, he won a gold medal in swimming at the Paralympic Games in London. He won a total of two golds and a silver in London followed by three golds and a silver this year in Rio de Janeiro, and he hopes to be competing again four years from now in Tokyo.

“You don’t have to get blown up and go through all these things to learn what I learned,” Snyder told the group of employees during a question-and-answer session.

He encouraged them to look inward for inspiration to motivate themselves toward future goals.

“We can’t commit to our legacy if we don’t know what it is,” Snyder told the crowd.

He explained the importance of an anchor thought and told them he thinks of fallen soldiers for inspiration. The fact that they never got a chance to continue with their lives is enough for him to keep pushing on with his own. He knows not everyone can relate to a friend who died in combat, but he explained many people use their children or spouses as motivation.

“My goal is to become the best blind dude in the country,” Snyder said, encouraging those in the crowd to create their own goals.

Snyder got the chance to sit down with — and inspire — another blind man for about 15 minutes before he addressed the group of hundreds.

Ross Minor, 18, is a local blind swimmer with a tragic story of his own.

Minor graduated from Jacksonville’s Bishop Snyder High last spring as the captain of the swim team. Ten years ago he and his brother were shot in the head by their father before the man turned the gun on himself. Minor survived the shooting but lost his sight.

He’s now taking college courses at Florida State College at Jacksonville, and he’s excited about bonding with his first guide dog. He told Snyder he’s looking for a pool to continue his swim training now that he’s no longer in high school.

After hearing some of Minor’s times from high school swim meets, Snyder was impressed and told him he needs to do more than just find a pool.

“Our best Paralympic athletes are yet undiscovered and Ross is probably a great example of that,” Snyder said after he finished signing books. “I truly believe that Ross is at least a medalist, if not a gold medalist, come Tokyo if we can provide him the right resources.”

Minor said he exchanged contact information with Snyder so the two can talk about getting involved with a Paralympic swim coach.

“I told him my times and he seemed to think I could be like him one day if I keep improving,” Minor said.

Snyder said he knew he was talking to an athlete when he shook Minor’s hand and felt his shoulders. The swim times just confirmed that notion.

“I may be shaking the hand of the person who will be taking my gold medal, and that’s great,” Snyder said.

Snyder said people don’t think of strapping young men like himself or Minor when they think of blind people. He said the thought of helplessness is much more common.

That’s why he wrote his book, Snyder said. He wants to break the misconceptions about people — especially veterans — with disabilities.

———

©2016 The Florida Times-Union (Jacksonville, Fla.)

Visit The Florida Times-Union at www.jacksonville.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

