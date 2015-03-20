Pa. man survived sinking of the WWI troopship Tuscania

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (Tribune News Service) — The only good to come from the torpedo was an unscheduled trip to the Emerald Isle.

“Everybody had a good word for the Irish,” said Wheeler Snoke of Shippensburg. “But we did not stay there long ... Just time to learn a few of their blooming and bloody expressions.”

The former school teacher was lucky to be alive a month after being rescued from the Atlantic Ocean following an attack by a German submarine on Feb. 5, 1918.

Snoke was in transit with the 100th Aero Squadron onboard the SS Tuscania when an enemy torpedo sank the troopship off the coast of Rathilin Island, Ireland.

A century ago this April, the German policy of unrestricted submarine warfare against supply ships prompted the entry of the United States into World War I.

“The Tuscania was the first ship carrying American troops to be sunk, and public opinion in the USA regarded the loss as an outrage,” according to the website www.worldwar1.com.

Kept by the Great War Society, the website mentions how the Tuscania had left Hoboken, New Jersey, on Jan. 24 with 2,013 American personnel onboard.

The troopship linked up with a convoy off the coast of Halifax, Nova Scotia, which was heading east for Le Harve, France. The convoy crossed the Atlantic to the coastal waters off Ireland where UB-77 was on patrol.

Lt. Commander Wilhelm Meyer of the Imperial German Navy sighted the convoy about seven miles north of the Rathilin Island lighthouse. He fired two torpedoes at the Tuscania.

The first one missed, but the second hit the liner amidships.

Journalist Irvin S. Cobb covered the Great War for the Saturday Evening Post magazine. Cobb was sailing over to Europe on a nearby ship in the same convoy as the Tuscania. His article on the sinking is stored in the archives of the Cumberland County Historical Society.

“Far away somewhere we saw the revolving light of a lighthouse winking across the face of the waters like a drunken eye,” Cobb wrote. “That little beam coming and going gave me a feeling of security.”

An hour later, Cobb was in a stateroom observing a card game when everyone heard a strange knocking sound coming across the hull. Cobb compared it to the sound a boy makes when he drags a stick along a picket fence.

One man joked the sound was from a torpedo knocking for admission. Five minutes later, an American officer came by and told them the Tuscania was in trouble.

They rushed topside to the aft promenade deck where they saw the stricken troopship about a mile away and a trifle to the left. Cobb didn’t like what was happening and wrote about it:

“In the winter evening the distance increased each passing moment, for we were running away from her as fast as our engines could drive us. We could feel our ship throb under our feet as she picked up speed. It made us feel like cowards. Near at hand a ship was in distress, a ship laden with a precious freightage of American soldier boys and here we’re we legging it like a frightened bird, weaving in and out on sharp tacks.”

A wire service story printed in The Sentinel mentioned how the Tuscania was entering what was thought to have been safe waters when the attack took place.

“The steamship took a heavy list, which made proper lowering of the boats impracticable,” the story reads. “Some men jumped into the sea. Others were thrown into the water when the boats were lowered.”

Wheeler Snoke was among the survivors of a sinking that claimed 113 American lives. He wrote of his experiences in a letter to Roy Hurst of Steelton, which The Sentinel published on March 12, 1918.

“It was a terrible time but most of us are OK,” Snoke said. “The life boat ... had not reached the water before it upset and threw us into the water. When I came to the surface I caught a rope and hung there until a second boat was lowered. I let loose and swam to it and was helped into it.

“After getting out of the water I became very cold and chilly,” Snoke wrote. “I helped pull one fellow in. At the time, I did not know who it was, but the next morning, he thanked me as his savior. He is one of my comrades. After drifting for an hour, we were picked up by a submarine chaser and put ashore in Ireland.”

From there, Snoke was transferred to England “a country where the spring work has started.”

“The grass is green but yet it is chilly,” he wrote. “If it had not been for the kindness of the British government I would be very cold. I did not have a coat when I was put ashore.”

That February, German submarines sank 166 Allied and neutral ships, according to www.uboat.net. All told, the U-boats claimed 1,647 ships in 1918 and 7,659 ships over the course of the war.

Across the ocean near Philadelphia, Hope Martin of West North Street, Carlisle, was hunting German submarines off the New Jersey coast as a member of a patrol aircraft squadron.

“We went out to sea about 25 miles and it certainly was interesting,” Martin wrote his parents on July 20, 1918. “There were about a dozen seaplanes dropping bombs and in every direction destroyers were chasing up and down the ocean. I hope they continue the coast patrol for it gives you something to do.”

About 200 U-boats were lost between 1914-1918 mostly through a combination of sea mines, depth charge attacks by escort ships, gunfire and ramming attacks by warships and scuttling, according to www.uboat.net.

