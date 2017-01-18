Opening of vets home delayed in Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas' new veterans home in North Little Rock has postponed its opening date again because some areas of the facility still don't comply with regulation standards.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the home may not open for several more weeks after the state Department of Veterans Affairs took ownership of the home last month and found it failed to meet the requirements to start accepting veterans. The agency initially expected the Arkansas State Veterans Home to start accepting residents in fall of 2016.

The $24 million project is the first home in Arkansas built specifically to serve disabled and aging veterans. Arkansas State Veterans Home administrator Lindsey Clyburn says she's hoping to start admitting residents before the end of January if construction moves fast enough.