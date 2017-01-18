Opening of vets home delayed in Arkansas
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 18, 2017
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas' new veterans home in North Little Rock has postponed its opening date again because some areas of the facility still don't comply with regulation standards.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the home may not open for several more weeks after the state Department of Veterans Affairs took ownership of the home last month and found it failed to meet the requirements to start accepting veterans. The agency initially expected the Arkansas State Veterans Home to start accepting residents in fall of 2016.
The $24 million project is the first home in Arkansas built specifically to serve disabled and aging veterans. Arkansas State Veterans Home administrator Lindsey Clyburn says she's hoping to start admitting residents before the end of January if construction moves fast enough.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Trump announces VA undersecretary as his choice to lead department
Embattled A-10s get upgrades to enhance search and rescue
Japan ready to maintain Marine Ospreys east of Tokyo
N. Korea warns it can launch ICBM ‘anytime and anywhere’
Trump vows 'insurance for everybody' in Obamacare replacement plan
VA to pay billions to veterans affected by toxic water at Camp Lejeune