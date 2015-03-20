Ohio veteran recalls harrowing time in Vietnam, Tet offensive

CLEVELAND, Ohio (Tribune News Service) — In January 1968, Army Spec. 4 Leonard Hess was facing a possible court martial for refusing to turn in his weapon in Vietnam.

The East Clevelander was assigned to a unit rebuilding an airfield at Can Tho. The base was in an area described as "pacified," cleared of enemy combatants, so most base personnel didn't carry weapons.

That changed the night when a Viet Cong saboteur snuck onto the airfield, dropping grenades into the fuel tanks of aircraft. The grenades were wrapped in rubber bands that slowly dissolved in the aviation fuel, arming and exploding the weapons. About 8-10 airplanes were destroyed by these rudimentary time bombs.

"After things settled down we were ordered to turn in our weapons. I refused," Hess, 70, of Strongsville, recently recalled. "I said, 'Listen, my life's in danger. I want to be armed.'"

Threats of a court martial for disobeying orders didn't faze him. "Let 'em get me," Hess figured.

Then came the night of January 31, when Hess was vindicated with a vengeance.

It wasn't the first time that Hess chose to control his own destiny. When he got a draft notice, shortly after graduating from Shaw High School in 1965, Hess decided to go ahead and enlist so he'd have some options for what he'd do in the military.

His father, a Marine veteran who spoke little of his experience and wounds in combat on Guadalcanal and Iwo Jima during World War II, offered Hess a few succinct words of advice: "Stay low, and keep out of the line of fire."

Hess became a communications center specialist, responsible for all forms of communication including decoding classified material as the result of earning a top security clearance.

He became part of the 69th Engineer Battalion, a new unit formed and shipped to Vietnam aboard World War II-vintage ships.

Hess recalled that they learned about their destination while at sea. They would be rebuilding an airfield at Vung Tau.

But first, they'd stage an all-out beachhead assault, just like in the movies.

"We were going to do an amphibious landing, just like World War II. We went over the sides on rope ladders, down into the landing craft, weapons locked and loaded," Hess said. "Now we're really getting scared, because we also saw those World War II movies where they were assaulting Iwo Jima or something."

As their landing crafts hit the beach, "no sooner did the front end go down and we come out charging, (there's) this little lady doing her wash at a well (saying) 'What you do, GI?'" Hess recalled with a laugh.

After his unit was divided and dispersed to projects across Vietnam, Hess found himself at Can Tho airfield and in very hot water with his superiors.

Until that night "when the Tet offensive hit," Hess said.

The offensive, launched during the Vietnamese New Year holiday (Tet), brought some 85,000 North Vietnamese-directed troops together in simultaneous attacks against military installations, cities and villages across South Vietnam.

The sound of mortars and small arms fire alerted Hess to the attack on the airfield. He grabbed his rife and ammo and was joined by a sergeant as they headed to the perimeter.

"They (the enemy) had actually mortared and overrun the perimeter in a corner of the airfield and gotten past that," Hess recalled. "He (the sergeant) and I were the last ones there in the airfield, past the perimeter, so we held them off for a while until the other guys could get armed and come out."

A Bronze Star medal citation later awarded to Hess states that the soldier "assaulted the insurgents, forcing them to break contact and withdraw. Although he was repeatedly exposed to hostile fire and wounded in the right hand, Specialist Four Hess fearlessly continued his mission of placing aimed fire on the advancing enemy."

Hess said his scariest moment came when he saw a sudden spark as a bullet hit the sergeant's helmet, and the man dropped. "Now I'm alone, so I was really shaken pretty good," he said. "But he (the sergeant) started moaning and came back."

The fighting raged for another few days, and Hess learned just how lucky they had been.

"We were very fortunate compared to other airfields that were totally overrun, and people were mutilated and killed," he said.

Beyond the perimeter of his airfield, Hess said they discovered the body of an enemy soldier who had been chained to a tree to fight or die, or both.

Needless to say, any talk of a court martial for Hess disappeared. Everyone kept their weapons handy after Tet.

The change in attitude among U.S. troops after the offensive was as evident as those weapons, according to Hess.

"I think we just got thrashed," he said. "It was a very well-orchestrated, equipped, and directed endeavor. Quite honestly I don't think people realized that the Viet Cong could pull something like that off."

Hess walked away with a shrapnel wound to his right hand that still occasionally bothers him, and a buzzing in his ears that he blames on the close blasts of enemy grenades that night.

Still, "relatively speaking, I got off easy compared to a lot of the guys who were more in the jungles and (in) more of the intense hand-to-hand fighting, and doing it every single day," Hess said.

However, seven of the group of nine married guys (including Hess) who hung out together at the airfield were killed in the attack.

Another was severely wounded, "so I wound up being the person to go and identify everybody," Hess said. "That was even more traumatic -- seeing your friends in the condition they were in after being blown apart. It really hits home."

He spent a year in Vietnam before coming home to face the verbal assaults of anti-war protestors at West Coast airports who railed against returning soldiers who unsuccessfully tried to disguise their military status by wearing civilian clothes.

"I didn't like it," Hess recalled. "I just risked my life for a year, lost probably 40 percent of my body weight, and didn't eat very well, didn't sleep very well, and saw a lot of people die, on both sides."

Returning to Cleveland on leave, a scant two days after leaving Vietnam, was a bit "nerve-wracking" in going from a world of war to one of peace, according to Hess. He finished out his enlistment at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.

He briefly considered staying in the military, perhaps becoming an officer. "I opted not to do it because . . . once you're an officer you're subject to additional recall (to the military) until you're very old," he said.

He got a job with National City Bank and attended Cleveland State University on the GI bill to get his degree in business administration. He also attended the Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University.

After 10 years he went to work as a wholesale distributor of sundries to local stores, then got a job with what is now KeyBank at various locations across the country in managerial positions. "I went into markets and fixed them, got them up and running again, and got another assignment," he recalled.

When he retired after 35 years in the banking business, he returned to Cleveland to be with remaining family members. He married a second time, to Rosanne, and has one son and a daughter who is deceased.

Retirement didn't sit well with Hess. "You can only play so much golf," as he quipped.

So when a casino opened in downtown Cleveland, Hess applied for a job. He went to dealer training school, then became a supervisor/coach of dealers and now applies his banking experience to work as a (cashiers') cage shift manager for the Jack Cleveland Casino.

Hess said his post includes the responsibility of overseeing all currency dealings in the casino, and he likes it. "I do. It's banking. It's what I did for 35 years, with the addition of chips," he said with a chuckle.

He said he's accustomed to the accountability, discipline and integrity required of working in a closely regulated and structured field, be it the military, banking or a casino.

Vietnam still lingers in his life.

Once, he worked with fellow Vietnam vets, helping those who came back a lot worse than he did find shelter, jobs or opportunities to improve their lives.

But he can't anymore. "Something changed in me, I think," Hess said. "Maybe it's just the realization that while it's great to do that, it did take from me, because it rekindled an awful lot of thoughts."

A scent from the past will rekindle old memories, and it took him a while to get over the impact of unexpected loud noises.

Hess said he was once playing golf when a blast came from behind him from a device used to scare away geese. He dove for cover. "It was quite embarrassing," he recalled, "but just a reaction. It gets so ingrained in you."

He still has not visited the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C., and probably won't. "I don't think I could do it," he said. "To see my buddies' names up on the wall . . . I just can't do it."

If anything, he now understands why his father talked so little about the war.

"He saw a lot more action than I did, and he was severely wounded and suffered, actually, his entire life from it," Hess said.

Unfortunately, his father died while Hess was serving in Vietnam, before his son returned with a shared experience of war.

As Hess said, "It probably would have brought us a little closer together."

