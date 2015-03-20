Ohio community hosting Vietnam Veterans Day event

CLEVELAND, Ohio (Tribune News Service) — A salute to Vietnam Veterans Day will be held March 29 at the Garfield Heights Civic Center, 5407 Turney Road.

The event, starting with a social at 6 p.m. followed by the program at 7, is presented by Equal Honor for All in partnership with the Greater Cleveland Veterans Memorial, Inc., and the Joint Veterans Council of Cuyahoga County. It is hosted by the city of Garfield Heights and Mayor Vioc Collova.

Gary Singletary, Vietnam era veteran and current chief counsel for the city of Cleveland, will be the guest speaker.

Though Singletary never served in Vietnam, his father, Winfield Scott Singletary, now 88, did in 1969 and was awarded the Legion of Merit and two Bronze Stars.

Gary Singletary flew helicopters for the Army along the DMZ in Korea from 1973-1974.

He will talk about the war from his perspective of growing up with it in a military family.

Master of ceremonies for the event is Edward Pfahl, who served in the Army's 25th Infantry Division in Vietnam in 1968. The former Strongsville councilman works as a business consultant in Northeast Ohio.

March 29 represents the day when the last 2,500 U.S. troops were withdrawn from Vietnam in 1973, and the last American POWs held by North Vietnam arrived home.

Rimantas Ray Saikus, of Equal Honor for All, has been lobbying state and U.S. legislators to establish March 29 (not March 30) as Vietnam Veterans Day.

In a recent letter to President Donald Trump and Congress, Saikus wrote: "Finalizing this permanent recognition will be a legacy of care, preserving for current and future generations the values embraced and cherished by our fellow citizens of respect for our nation's defenders, plus loving and dedicated support for them and their families."

