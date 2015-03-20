Jack Crittenden, WWII Port Chicago explosion survivor, dies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (Tribune News Service) — World War II veteran Jack Crittenden lived to see 2017 before dying in his sleep at age 92 on New Year's Day.

Crittenden was drafted in 1944 before he graduated high school as one of the first black seaman and earned his first assignment at Port Chicago, California.

Crittenden was featured by the Montgomery Advertiser in 2014 for its Hall of Heroes series and again in 2016 to honor local WWII veterans for the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor that launched the nation into war.

He was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease three weeks ago and his health quickly declined after that, said Sharon Hamilton, Crittenden's daughter-in-law.

"His wife of 61 years woke up and thought he was still asleep," Hamilton said. "When medics arrived, they said he had passed away a few hours earlier but that he was still able to welcome the New Year."

His funeral is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday at Lilly Baptist Church on Hill Street in Montgomery.

On his first military assignment, Crittenden witnessed the horror of losing 332 of his comrades in the infamous July 17, 1944 Port Chicago, Calif., explosion, including many African-American seamen loading ammunition onto a ship.

“We got in trouble for mutiny. After the explosion, all the seamen at the port who were not down at docks were transferred to another portion of California," Crittenden recalled during a 2014 interview. "They were temporarily trying to reorganize because everything was in disarray. It was like panic took hold of the Navy."

Before he was drafted, African-Americans were normally assigned as a cook, a baker or steward in the Navy. Crittenden came in when becoming a seaman was allowed and was one of the first.

After the Port Chicago explosion, he was shipped to the Philippine Islands aboard a landing-craft tank. Tanks would drive on it and be transferred to other parts of the island. Crittenden loaded ammunition and learned day-to-day seaman duties.

He was discharged after the war and came home to Alabama, graduated from Alabama State University with a bachelor's of science degree in social studies and taught history in Lowndes County.

Later, he became the director of the governor’s office of Alabama for former Gov. Guy Hunt and was able to meet former President Bill Clinton and shook hands with George W.H. Bush.

