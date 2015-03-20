Funeral planned for WWII veteran, hero to Holocaust survivor

Elesio Lopez, a World War II and Korean War veteran, helped free Jewish people interned in the Dachau concentration camp in 1945.

It wasn't until three years ago that Lopez first saw a letter written to him in 1998 from a Holocaust survivor who was eight when the camp was liberated. The survivor called Lopez her "dear angel."

"Your love and tender care had much greater meaning to us than just the physical act," the survivor wrote to Lopez.

Lopez, 91, died Saturday. Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Thomas More Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Seaside Memorial Park.

Lopez's daughter, Terri Buchanan, said she was proud to have him as her father.

"It's the most honorable thing I could think of," she said. "He wasn't known by name to many but he was a warrior and a hero for everything he endured for this country."

Lopez enlisted in the military in 1944, when he was only 15. He continued serving until being honorably discharged in 1965, when he settled in Corpus Christi.

Buchanan said her father wouldn't share many war stories with his daughters. He even refrained from showing emotion when he first read the letter from the Holocaust survivor.

"He wasn't one to show how he felt," Buchanan said. "My sister said he was quiet when she read him the letter and just held on to it."

As Buchanan and her two sisters grew older, they realized how much Lopez's wartime experiences weighed on him.

"He carried all of that with him," she said. "I don't think younger generations truly understand what our veterans go through, what they see and what they keep to themselves. Who knows how many heroes we have in our community that feel the same way?"

Buchanan said she knows her father will be watching from above during the funeral service. She's hoping for a big turn out.

"I can't even express how much it would mean," she said through tears. "It would be an honor."

