NY soldier killed in Korean War to be buried in Pennsylvania

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. — The Pentagon says the remains of a western New York soldier killed during the Korean War will be buried this weekend in Pennsylvania.

The Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced earlier this year that the remains of 24-year-old Cpl. William Sadewasser were identified through dental records and DNA samples contributed by relatives.

Sadewasser was serving in a field artillery battalion of the 7th Infantry Division when he was reported missing in action during heavy fighting near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korean in late November 1950. He was later declared dead.

The Pentagon says his remains were recovered by a U.S. team in 2004.

Sadewasser was from Wellsville in Allegany County, New York. His remains will be buried Saturday in nearby Ulysses in Potter County, Pennsylvania.

