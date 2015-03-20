North Carolina man wants signatures of fellow surviving WWII veterans

GASTONIA, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — Ray Stewart knows that more and more of the heroes who served with him overseas in World War II are dying every year.

So he is on a mission to get as many of the signatures of Gaston County’s living World War II veterans as he can, while they’re still able to put a pen to paper.

“That’s what I want to do,” Stewart said emphatically from his Ann Street home on Friday.

Stewart is one of the most well-known World War II veterans in Gaston County, in part because his time in the service was as eventful as it was arduous. He was only 19 when he was drafted and assigned to the Army’s famed 2nd Armored “Hell on Wheels” Division. After landing at Omaha Beach in Normandy in June 1944, his crew set off in a 60-ton Sherman tank on a journey that spanned more than 1,000 miles to Berlin.

Four years ago, his firsthand experience led to him becoming a consultant of sorts during the production of the 2014 film “Fury,” which tells the fictional story of an Allied tank crew making a final push into Nazi Germany during the end of the war. He rubbed elbows with Brad Pitt, the star of the movie, and enlightened the actor with accounts of his intense experiences in battle.

Last month, an acquaintance of Stewart’s from St. Louis sent him several lithograph copies of a painting by renowned artist James Dietz. The piece, entitled “Day of Days,” depicts a scene from June 6, 1944, just inland from Utah Beach in Normandy.

The dramatic painting shows members of the Screaming Eagles of the 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment after they have silenced the German artillery guns at Brecourt Manor. It depicts M4 Sherman tanks and other reinforcements arriving from Utah Beach, as well as paratroopers from the 82nd and 101st airbornes, ready to continue the charge across France.

As impressed and appreciative as Stewart was to receive the gift, he also knew he wanted to do something special with it. So he thought of getting the autographs of his military brothers who also put their lives on the line so many decades ago.

“I’ve got eight copies,” he said of the prints. “And I want them all signed.”

Stewart brought up his idea during the two most recent meetings of VFW Post 9337 in Gastonia. Conrad Pogorzelski, a fellow lifelong VFW member, decided to help get the word out about the project.

“He’s one of the last remaining Second World War men we have here,” Pogorzelski said of Stewart. “I have a roster of life members of the VFW, and most of them served in Korea or Vietnam.”

Pogorzelski said he isn’t exactly sure how many living World War II veterans there might still be in Gaston County, but the hope is to get word to all of them, so they can offer their signatures to the prints.

After getting those in place, something special could be done with the finished products.

“It would be nice to have it in our American Military Museum on Second Avenue,” he said.

Pogorzelski said if necessary, he would be willing to drive one of the prints to a veteran’s home, to make it easier for him to sign it.

“Maybe we’ll find some more interesting people who can share their experiences,” he said.

Any World War II veterans or family members of those veterans who would like to know how to go about signing the print may contact Pogorzelski at 704-866-7466.

