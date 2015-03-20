North Carolina family endures search for missing veteran's remains

WILSON, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — Estelle Artis, of Wilson, recently returned from a Family Update hosted by by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency in Charleston, S.C. where she received more information about her uncle, Pfc. Cain Chisolm, who has been missing since the Korean War.

As a young teenager in Charleston, South Carolina, Estelle Artis has vivid memories of her uncle Cain Chisolm.

“Our age difference wasn’t that much. He was like a big brother,” said Artis, of Wilson. “We would go to the farm every year and we would run and play.”

When she had trouble with her homework, Chisolm offered help.

“I was in junior high at the time and he helped me with my math in particular. That’s the one I had a problem with,” Artis recalled. “I went to school and got a 100 on my homework with his help.”

That is where the memories come to an end.

Chisolm joined the Army before the end of high school and went off to fight in the Korean War.

He never returned home.

Pfc. Cain Chisolm was captured behind enemy lines and his remains have never been found.

The Department of Defense lists him as a prisoner of war as of Nov. 28, 1950.

Two months later, sometime during the month of January 1951, Chisolm died in Pukchin-Tarigol Valley, in what is now North Korea.

Artis and her husband, Theodore Artis, attended a Defense POW-MIA Accounting Agency Family Update on Feb. 25 in Charleston, where they obtained more details about Chisolm’s fate.

“The reasons why they have not found any remains of my uncle is because he is in the North Korean area,” said Estelle Artis. “They suspect that is where his remains might be.”

Artis has given DNA samples on two occasions, along with her mother, who died in 2005.

“It is a long process and I can see how it takes so long to identify any one of those guys they find,” said Artis. “Sometimes they find a full skeleton. Sometimes they just find a bone, a finger, a skull, and they can do the DNA test. Even though they don’t have a picture, the DNA matches.”

Over the years, the family has received bits of information, not all of it accurate.

“They sent us some information about him and a picture, but that wasn’t him and the information was incorrect,” said Artis. “The picture that they sent here was not my uncle, he was a white, blond man, so that was not him.”

Chisolm was African-American, and grew up on Wadmalaw Island, South Carolina. Artis, a native of Charleston, and her husband, have lived in Wilson since 1974.

Artis doesn’t have any pictures of Chisolm, but her brother is searching for one.

“As soon as he finds it, he is going to send it to me and I am going to send it to the military because they don’t have a picture of him on record,” said Artis. “We didn’t have cameras really to take a lot of pictures way back in the ‘50s and ‘40s.”

Still, Artis can remember his face.

“I can see him in my mind’s eye,” Artis said. “If I could develop that, yeah, we would have a picture of him, but I don’t have one, no.”

Early on, Artis held out hope that her uncle might be alive.

“For years and years in my young mind, I’m thinking he is still alive somewhere, maybe captured in another country somewhere in Korea, and living, until, you know, we got the letter that he is really missing,” Artis said.

Artis said that even though it has been decades, she still misses him.

“We miss him dearly,” Artis said. “It still seems like he is out there somewhere. To me he will always be there somewhere until we find closure to this.”

Artis was from a family of seven children. He also had a twin brother who died five years ago.

“His siblings are all gone except for one. Mom and Dad are all gone, so the cousins, niece, nephews — we are the ones who are going to follow up,” said Artis.

Artis said she has been to several of the family update sessions and has always gathered more information and encouragement with each meeting.

“They are still searching,” said Artis. “The Department of Defense, they are committed to finding every missing POW/MIA, all these guys that gave their life. They have promised to find them and bring them back home to their families so we can have closure.”

Artis encourages anyone who has a family member who is missing in action to keep hope alive.

“If they have any family members that are missing from any branch of the military, don’t give up,” Artis said. “There is always hope and especially if it has been as long as we have been waiting on closure on this. From what I see from the videos and lectures they gave, they are working very hard. I am sure there are other people in the area who have family members in the military and haven’t gone as far as going to one of these update meetings and don’t know about it.”

More than 7,800 Americans remain unaccounted for in the Korean War. Some 83,000 remain unaccounted for in all past conflicts. For more information on the program to find missing Americans in foreign wars and conflicts, go to http://www.dpaa.mil.

