Nonprofit pairs service dogs with servicemembers

A Flagler County Sheriff's Office detention deputy and a U.S. Air Force veteran will be united with their service dogs during a Feb. 15 ceremony in Flagler Beach, Fla.

The dogs were trained and donated by Paws of War, a Palm Coast-based nonprofit organization that rescues dogs, trains them and pairs them for free with veterans who need service pets.

Stephen Watkins of Flagler County was diagnosed with a spinal staph infection, which left him paralyzed from the chest down. He has been working with Mya, a 4-year-old pit bull/Lab mix, for several months of training so Mya can become his service pet. Mya is now trained to open the refrigerator, turn on lights and pick up items on the floor that Watkins, who uses a wheelchair to get around, can't reach.

"Having a little help in picking things up off the ground and someone always there just in case I fall out of my wheelchair are things that will be helpful and bring some peace of mind," Watkins said.

George Gonzalez, a 10-year Air Force veteran living in St. Louis, Mo., spent two tours of duty in Afghanistan and Iraq and suffers from night terrors. His service dog, a 3-year-old beagle/hound mix, has been trained to turn on the lights in the house to help ease Gonzalez's anxiety.

Gonzalez said, "I am looking forward to the comfort and assistance that a service pet will bring me when I'm experiencing the night terrors."

The dogs were trained by Lauren Driscoll, program director of the Paws of War Florida chapter. "These two men have given so much to our country," she said, "and we are happy to help give something back to them that may help make their lives more enjoyable."

