NH Congressional delegation calls for improvements to women's facilities at Manchester VA

WASHINGTON (Tribune News Service) — All four members of the state’s Congressional delegation have sent a letter to officials at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, requesting improved facilities for female veterans who receive care at the Manchester VA Medical Center.

The letter, signed by Rep. Annie Kuster, a member of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, Senators Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, and Maggie Hassan, D-NH, and Rep. Carol Shea-Porter, calls for the Manchester VAMC to provide a separate entrance for female veterans at the center, to relocate the Women’s Health Clinic to the first floor or a separate building, and to improve medical spaces provided for women at the Manchester facility.

“We write to you today to reiterate our concerns about the quality of care provided to women veterans that use the Manchester VAMC,” reads the letter. “While we appreciate the work currently underway to repair the sixth floor Women’s Health Clinic, we remain concerned that the facilities are inadequately designed in the long term to accommodate women who often are survivors of military sexual trauma (MST) and other mental health disorders. We share with you the common goal of ensuring quality and accessible health care for all New Hampshire veterans. Improving the Women’s Health Clinic is an important step toward this goal.”

The current women’s facility was damaged in a flood in July, and the delegation is urging acting Director Alfred Montoya to view the reconstruction and repairs being done on site as an opportunity to ensure women veterans receive care in an appropriate setting.

