New VA hospital rankings: The worst still the worst
By DONOVAN SLACK | USA Today | Published: October 26, 2017
WASHINGTON (Tribune News Service) — Many of the worst VA hospitals in the country last year remain among the worst this year, according to internal rankings released Wednesday by the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Nearly a dozen of the medical centers who received one out of five stars in quality ratings this year received the same low score in 2016.
They include three veterans’ hospitals in Tennessee — in Nashville, Murfreesboro, and Memphis, where threats to patient safety have skyrocketed in recent years. Also among them is the Phoenix VA, where veterans died waiting for care touching off a national scandal in 2014.
Two hospitals in Texas — in El Paso and Big Spring — and two in California — in Loma Linda and Fresno — also made the list of two-time, one-star facilities.
At the same time two hospitals managed to shake their one-star status. Facilities in Detroit and Fayetteville, N.C., improved to two-star VA hospitals.
The VA regularly scores 146 of its medical centers based on dozens of quality factors, including death and infection rates, instances of avoidable complications and wait times. The agency uses a five-star scale with one being the worst and five being the best.
<element>
The rankings compare VA hospitals against each other but the number of one-star hospitals is not constant. Medical centers in that bracket can be elevated to two stars based on quality-of-care factors.
The agency did not start releasing the ratings until USA TODAY obtained and published them for the first time last December. The VA then committed to posting them annually.
VA Secretary David Shulkin, who took over in February, has said he is committed to making the VA “the most transparent organization in government.”
"Secretary Shulkin has been clear that transparency is a crucial component of our efforts to reform the department," VA Press Secretary Curt Cashour said Wednesday. "That’s why we’re posting these important end-of-year ratings, which document improvements at 64% of rated VA medical centers."
Change from 2016 Albany 3 Improved Albuquerque 1 Improved Alexandria 3 Stayed the same Altoona 3 Stayed the same Amarillo 3 Greatly improved Anchorage 3 Greatly improved Ann Arbor 4 Stayed the same Asheville 5 Improved Atlanta 2 Greatly improved Augusta 2 Greatly improved Baltimore 2 Stayed the same Bath 4 Greatly improved Battle Creek 3 Greatly improved Bay Pines 3 Greatly improved Beckley 3 Greatly improved Bedford 5 Stayed the same Big Spring 2 Greatly improved Birmingham 3 Greatly improved Boise 5 Improved Boston 5 Greatly improved Bronx 3 Greatly improved Brooklyn 3 Greatly improved Buffalo 3 Greatly improved Butler 5 Stayed the same Canandaigua 4 Greatly improved Central Iowa 3 Greatly improved Charleston 4 Greatly improved Cheyenne 4 Greatly improved Chicago 3 Greatly improved Chillicothe 3 Greatly improved Cincinnati 4 Improved Clarksburg 4 Greatly improved Cleveland 5 Greatly improved Coatesville 5 Stayed the same Columbia MO 3 Improved Columbia SC 3 Greatly improved Columbus 4 Stayed the same Connecticut 4 Improved Dallas 1 Greatly improved Danville 3 Greatly improved Dayton 3 Stayed the same Denver 2 Greatly improved Detroit 1 Stayed the same Dublin 2 Stayed the same Durham 3 Greatly improved East Orange 3 Greatly improved El Paso 1 Declined Erie 5 Stayed the same Fargo 4 Declined Fayetteville AR 5 Greatly improved Fayetteville NC 2 Greatly improved Fort Meade 5 Stayed the same Fort Wayne 3 Improved Fresno 2 Greatly improved Gainesville 3 Greatly improved Grand Junction 3 Stayed the same Gulf Coast HCS 2 Stayed the same Hampton 2 Greatly improved Harlingen 2 Greatly improved Hines 3 Improved Honolulu 2 Greatly improved Hot Springs 5 Declined Houston 4 Greatly improved Hudson Valley 5 Greatly improved Huntington 4 Greatly improved Indianapolis 3 Improved Iowa City 3 Greatly improved Iron Mountain 3 Greatly improved Jackson 2 Stayed the same Kansas City 3 Greatly improved Lake City 2 Greatly improved Las Vegas 2 Improved Leavenworth 3 Improved Lebanon 4 Stayed the same Lexington 4 Greatly improved Little Rock 3 Greatly improved Loma Linda 2 Greatly improved Long Beach 3 Greatly improved Los Angeles 1 Greatly improved Louisville 3 Greatly improved Madison 4 Greatly improved Manchester 4 Improved Marion IL 2 Greatly improved Martinsburg 3 Greatly improved Memphis 1 Greatly improved Miami 3 Greatly improved Milwaukee 3 Improved Minneapolis 5 Greatly improved Montana 2 Improved Montgomery 2 Greatly improved Mountain Home 4 Greatly improved Murfreesboro 1 Improved Muskogee 3 Greatly improved Nashville 1 Stayed the same New Orleans 3 Greatly improved New York 4 Greatly improved North Chicago 3 Improved Northampton 5 Greatly improved Northport 4 Greatly improved Oklahoma City 3 Greatly improved Omaha 3 Stayed the same Orlando 4 Greatly improved Palo Alto 3 Improved Perry Point 2 Greatly improved Philadelphia 3 Greatly improved Phoenix 1 Greatly improved Pittsburgh 5 Greatly improved Poplar Bluff 4 Improved Portland 2 Greatly improved Prescott 2 Greatly improved Providence 4 Greatly improved Puget Sound 2 Improved Reno 2 Greatly improved Richmond 4 Greatly improved Roseburg 2 Greatly improved Sacramento 3 Greatly improved Saginaw 5 Improved Salem 4 Greatly improved Salisbury 4 Greatly improved Salt Lake City 4 Improved San Antonio 3 Improved San Diego 3 Declined San Francisco 3 Greatly improved San Juan 3 Greatly improved Sheridan 4 Stayed the same Shreveport 2 Greatly improved Sioux Falls 4 Improved Spokane 2 Greatly improved St Cloud 5 Greatly improved St Louis 2 Greatly improved Syracuse 3 Improved Tampa 3 Greatly improved Temple 2 Greatly improved Togus 2 Greatly improved Tomah 3 Declined Topeka 4 Stayed the same Tucson 2 Improved Tuscaloosa 4 Improved Walla Walla 3 Greatly improved Washington 3 Greatly improved West Palm 2 Greatly improved White City 1 Greatly improved White River 3 Improved Wichita 4 Greatly improved Wilkes Barre 3 Improved Wilmington 2 Improved
