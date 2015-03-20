Quantcast

New VA hospital rankings: The worst still the worst

A VA Medical Center

By DONOVAN SLACK | USA Today | Published: October 26, 2017

WASHINGTON (Tribune News Service) — Many of the worst VA hospitals in the country last year remain among the worst this year, according to internal rankings released Wednesday by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Nearly a dozen of the medical centers who received one out of five stars in quality ratings this year received the same low score in 2016.

They include three veterans’ hospitals in Tennessee — in Nashville, Murfreesboro, and Memphis, where threats to patient safety have skyrocketed in recent years. Also among them is the Phoenix VA, where veterans died waiting for care touching off a national scandal in 2014.

Two hospitals in Texas — in El Paso and Big Spring — and two in California — in Loma Linda and Fresno — also made the list of two-time, one-star facilities.

At the same time two hospitals managed to shake their one-star status. Facilities in Detroit and Fayetteville, N.C., improved to two-star VA hospitals.

The VA regularly scores 146 of its medical centers based on dozens of quality factors, including death and infection rates, instances of avoidable complications and wait times. The agency uses a five-star scale with one being the worst and five being the best.

<element>

The rankings compare VA hospitals against each other but the number of one-star hospitals is not constant. Medical centers in that bracket can be elevated to two stars based on quality-of-care factors.

The agency did not start releasing the ratings until USA TODAY obtained and published them for the first time last December. The VA then committed to posting them annually.

VA Secretary David Shulkin, who took over in February, has said he is committed to making the VA “the most transparent organization in government.”

"Secretary Shulkin has been clear that transparency is a crucial component of our efforts to reform the department," VA Press Secretary Curt Cashour said Wednesday. "That’s why we’re posting these important end-of-year ratings, which document improvements at 64% of rated VA medical centers."

Medical Facility Ratings
Medical Facility Ratings
  • Medical facility

    Performance rating
    (top score is 5)

    		 Change from 2016
    Albany 3 Improved
    Albuquerque 1 Improved
    Alexandria 3 Stayed the same
    Altoona 3 Stayed the same
    Amarillo 3 Greatly improved
    Anchorage 3 Greatly improved
    Ann Arbor 4 Stayed the same
    Asheville 5 Improved
    Atlanta 2 Greatly improved
    Augusta 2 Greatly improved
    Baltimore 2 Stayed the same
    Bath 4 Greatly improved
    Battle Creek 3 Greatly improved
    Bay Pines 3 Greatly improved
    Beckley 3 Greatly improved
    Bedford 5 Stayed the same
    Big Spring 2 Greatly improved
    Birmingham 3 Greatly improved
    Boise 5 Improved
    Boston 5 Greatly improved
    Bronx 3 Greatly improved
    Brooklyn 3 Greatly improved
    Buffalo 3 Greatly improved
    Butler 5 Stayed the same
    Canandaigua 4 Greatly improved
    Central Iowa 3 Greatly improved
    Charleston 4 Greatly improved
    Cheyenne 4 Greatly improved
    Chicago 3 Greatly improved
    Chillicothe 3 Greatly improved
    Cincinnati 4 Improved
    Clarksburg 4 Greatly improved
    Cleveland 5 Greatly improved
    Coatesville 5 Stayed the same
    Columbia MO 3 Improved
    Columbia SC 3 Greatly improved
    Columbus 4 Stayed the same
    Connecticut 4 Improved
    Dallas 1 Greatly improved
    Danville 3 Greatly improved
    Dayton 3 Stayed the same
    Denver 2 Greatly improved
    Detroit 1 Stayed the same
    Dublin 2 Stayed the same
    Durham 3 Greatly improved
    East Orange 3 Greatly improved
    El Paso 1 Declined
    Erie 5 Stayed the same
    Fargo 4 Declined
    Fayetteville AR 5 Greatly improved
    Fayetteville NC 2 Greatly improved
    Fort Meade 5 Stayed the same
    Fort Wayne 3 Improved
    Fresno 2 Greatly improved
    Gainesville 3 Greatly improved
    Grand Junction 3 Stayed the same
    Gulf Coast HCS 2 Stayed the same
    Hampton 2 Greatly improved
    Harlingen 2 Greatly improved
    Hines 3 Improved
    Honolulu 2 Greatly improved
    Hot Springs 5 Declined
    Houston 4 Greatly improved
    Hudson Valley 5 Greatly improved
    Huntington 4 Greatly improved
    Indianapolis 3 Improved
    Iowa City 3 Greatly improved
    Iron Mountain 3 Greatly improved
    Jackson 2 Stayed the same
    Kansas City 3 Greatly improved
    Lake City 2 Greatly improved
    Las Vegas 2 Improved
    Leavenworth 3 Improved
    Lebanon 4 Stayed the same
    Lexington 4 Greatly improved
    Little Rock 3 Greatly improved
    Loma Linda 2 Greatly improved
    Long Beach 3 Greatly improved
    Los Angeles 1 Greatly improved
    Louisville 3 Greatly improved
    Madison 4 Greatly improved
    Manchester 4 Improved
    Marion IL 2 Greatly improved
    Martinsburg 3 Greatly improved
    Memphis 1 Greatly improved
    Miami 3 Greatly improved
    Milwaukee 3 Improved
    Minneapolis 5 Greatly improved
    Montana 2 Improved
    Montgomery 2 Greatly improved
    Mountain Home 4 Greatly improved
    Murfreesboro 1 Improved
    Muskogee 3 Greatly improved
    Nashville 1 Stayed the same
    New Orleans 3 Greatly improved
    New York 4 Greatly improved
    North Chicago 3 Improved
    Northampton 5 Greatly improved
    Northport 4 Greatly improved
    Oklahoma City 3 Greatly improved
    Omaha 3 Stayed the same
    Orlando 4 Greatly improved
    Palo Alto 3 Improved
    Perry Point 2 Greatly improved
    Philadelphia 3 Greatly improved
    Phoenix 1 Greatly improved
    Pittsburgh 5 Greatly improved
    Poplar Bluff 4 Improved
    Portland 2 Greatly improved
    Prescott 2 Greatly improved
    Providence 4 Greatly improved
    Puget Sound 2 Improved
    Reno 2 Greatly improved
    Richmond 4 Greatly improved
    Roseburg 2 Greatly improved
    Sacramento 3 Greatly improved
    Saginaw 5 Improved
    Salem 4 Greatly improved
    Salisbury 4 Greatly improved
    Salt Lake City 4 Improved
    San Antonio 3 Improved
    San Diego 3 Declined
    San Francisco 3 Greatly improved
    San Juan 3 Greatly improved
    Sheridan 4 Stayed the same
    Shreveport 2 Greatly improved
    Sioux Falls 4 Improved
    Spokane 2 Greatly improved
    St Cloud 5 Greatly improved
    St Louis 2 Greatly improved
    Syracuse 3 Improved
    Tampa 3 Greatly improved
    Temple 2 Greatly improved
    Togus 2 Greatly improved
    Tomah 3 Declined
    Topeka 4 Stayed the same
    Tucson 2 Improved
    Tuscaloosa 4 Improved
    Walla Walla 3 Greatly improved
    Washington 3 Greatly improved
    West Palm 2 Greatly improved
    White City 1 Greatly improved
    White River 3 Improved
    Wichita 4 Greatly improved
    Wilkes Barre 3 Improved
    Wilmington 2 Improved
    		 
       
       
