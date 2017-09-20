New Mexico woman sentenced in VA fraud case
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 20, 2017
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A Las Cruces woman has been sentenced to four months in prison for her conviction on theft of government property and forgery charges stemming from a scheme to defraud the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Federal prosecutors said 55-year-old Donah Davison will also be required to pay more than $147,000 in restitution as part of the sentence handed down Tuesday.
Davison was charged in November in a multi-count indictment. Most of the counts stemmed from allegations that she deposited surviving-spouse benefit checks to which she wasn't entitled.
Prosecutors say Davison admitted that when her mother died in 1997, she failed to inform the VA and continued to collect and deposit the checks into her own bank account after signing her mother's signature on the back of the checks.
