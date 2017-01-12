New apartments for homeless veterans to open in DC
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 12, 2017
WASHINGTON — Sixty homeless veterans in the nation's capital are getting a new place to live.
Federal and city officials will celebrate the opening of a new building on Thursday that includes housing for veterans and other low-income city residents.
The 14-story building near Union Station includes 124 efficiency apartments. Sixty of those will be used to house homeless military veterans. The rest will go to people who qualify for housing subsidies.
Residents will be assigned case managers to help them with their health problems.
The building is named after John and Jill Ker Conway, a World War II veteran and his wife.
U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro and District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser will be on hand for Thursday's ribbon cutting.
