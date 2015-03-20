'Never hire ex-military:' Facebook comment was misunderstood, candidate says

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Tribune News Service) — It didn’t take long for the phone calls and death threats to gain steam this week after a School Board candidate’s Facebook post.

In a private forum geared toward city politics, Jo Ann Clarke shared her thoughts Tuesday on a Virginian-Pilot article involving Stephen Rankin, the former police officer who killed two unarmed men in the line of duty and was sentenced for the second shooting last month.

“Lesson learned: Never hire ex-military,” Clarke wrote, “they are only trained to do their job – kill or be killed.”

The closed group, “Portsmouth Political Pulse (VA),” includes several City Council members and the School Board chairman among its 235 members. Almost immediately, people began to push back.

“Never hire ex-military?” one member asked.

“I think you deserve to lose the vote of every voter who ever served in the military,” another person wrote.

After the backlash began, Clarke, one of eight candidates vying for five seats in Tuesday’s election, quickly edited the post before deleting it all together.

In an interview Thursday, she blamed the outrage on a misunderstanding. Clarke said she meant to address Rankin’s case specifically but mistakenly omitted his name. The comment was meant to be “satiric,” not “anti-veteran,” she said.

“When I went back and read it myself, I thought, ‘Oh my Gosh, I obviously did not write it correctly,’ ” she said. “I mistyped. It looks horrible. That was not my intent.”

Clarke said a neighbor, who also belongs to the Facebook group, called and advised her to delete the post. But by then, the damage had been done, she said.

She received death threats and phone calls blasting her for the comment. Others criticized Clarke on her public candidate page on Facebook.

A Police Department spokeswoman declined to comment on Clarke’s post.

“It’s a comment that’s not even worth commenting on,” said Jim Swan, president of Portsmouth’s Fraternal Order of Police. ”It’s ridiculous.”

Rankin served as a military policeman in Kuwait during the Iraq War before joining the Portsmouth force. He was cleared in a 2011 fatal shooting but convicted of manslaughter for killing unarmed William Chapman II in a Wal-Mart parking lot four years later.

Clarke said her husband is a retired U.S. Coast Guard member, who served in the Vietnam War. She said critics were blowing her comments out of proportion.

“I think a lot of people may be more conservative, and that’s where I think it flared up,” she said. “But if I went online and saw the way I first posted it, I would probably be inflamed as well. I don’t hold any hard feelings, but boy they were angry. Let them get it out of their system.”

