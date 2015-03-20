NC man collects golf balls, clubs for wounded servicemembers

LAURINBURG, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — Terry Graves cruises along the Scotch Meadows golf course, scanning the grounds for anything that appears out of place.

“There’s one,” he says, pointing as the golf cart screeches to a sudden halt.

Sure enough, a hint of white sticks out from under thick, brown mulch.

Graves picks up a golf ball, wipes it clean and tosses it in the back of the cart.

He takes off again, hoping to find dozens of golf balls that day.

For the past nine years, 70-year-old Graves has been collecting discarded golf balls and donated clubs that he cleans and donates to troops through the American Red Cross. So far, he’s collected 66,265 balls and 238 sets of clubs.

“I enjoy doing it,” he said. “I want as many as I can get. It’s my way to give back.”

Graves has been a golfer since 1962, when a teacher at his Indiana high school introduced him to the sport one day after class.

The only sports officially offered through school programs were baseball, basketball, track and cross country, none of which Graves said he would continue after graduation. But golf was different, something recreational he might like, he said.

Graves retired after working for a school system for 32 years and now plays golf five days a week. Most days he’s playing “the senior tour,” a nickname he gave his group of other retired men who play golf at the club.

As they play, they keep a sharp eye out for stray golf balls. One day Graves said he found 98 golf balls in one spot on the course.

Sometimes, the men pull over the golf carts to rake the course’s creek, which if they dodge the water snakes, is usually rewarding.

The strangest place he found a golf ball was in a tree — Graves still isn’t sure what hole that golfer was aiming for.

There’s never been a day when they don’t pull at least one golf ball from the course, he said.

“We always find some,” he said.

Then the hard work comes in.

Graves takes the discarded golf balls home to clean and soak in bleach water.

His collection started with 5,000 golf balls in 2008. Graves said he saw a news story about a man who paid 10 cents for used golf balls that he refurbished and resold.

Graves said he never considered selling his collection, but it got him thinking — who else might want used golf balls?

He found a program through Stryker Golf Course on Fort Bragg that sent donated golf balls and clubs to deployed troops.

Graves’ son Kelsey Graves was an officer in the Indiana National Guard, so it was a natural fit for him to instead donate the golf balls to troops.

In a 2009 email from Iraq, Graves said his son described a driving range nearby that troops were able to use. Graves said he’s not sure if his donation made it to that driving range, but hoped deployed troops somewhere were enjoying them.

The program through Stryker was disbanded shortly after Graves’ first donation.

A retired brigadier general who Graves knew encouraged him to reach out to the American Red Cross if he wanted to continue donating golf items for troops. Ever since then, Graves has been making donations to that organization.

He also picks up donations twice a year from Indiana while on trips to visit his daughter, who collects the items for him.

The donations don’t go overseas anymore. Now they go to wounded warriors at Fort Bragg and to injured Marines at Camp Lejeune.

In his most recent donation in November, Graves gave 36 sets of golf clubs and 4,500 golf balls to Camp Lejeune.

Phil Harris, executive director of the Highlands Chapter of the American Red Cross, said Graves’ donations have been used to help troops unwind and recover from injuries.

“It was really a morale boost for the troops that were deployed,” he said. “It was a chance to take a break and hit some golf balls. Since then, it’s really kind of grown. We’ve reached out to the Warrior Transition Battalion and they use them in their therapy for wounded soldiers to aid in their recovery.”

Ed Wright, a 69-year-old Army veteran, helps Graves collect discarded golf balls along the course during their matches.

Sometimes the friends wander off the path in hopes of making big discoveries.

Wright served as a forward observer for a mortar platoon in Vietnam in 1968 and 1969. He said he knows how valuable relaxation can be for a soldier on a battlefield.

“I think it gives them an outlet,” Wright said. “If they do have some down time, they can beat that little golf ball and just have fun with it. It’s good for them.”

———

©2017 The Fayetteville Observer (Fayetteville, N.C.)

Visit The Fayetteville Observer at www.fayobserver.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

