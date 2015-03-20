NC House approves property tax break for disabled veterans

RALEIGH — Fully disabled veterans in North Carolina will get a larger exemption from property taxes under legislation the state House unanimously approved Wednesday.

And the legislation gives a complete property tax exemption on the homes of the surviving spouses of emergency personnel officers who have been killed in the line of duty.

Fully disabled veterans have been exempt from paying property taxes on the first $45,000 of the value of their homes. The House voted to expand that exemption to $100,000.

State Rep. Elmer Floyd of Fayetteville argued for the legislation.

“And some of my military personnel — some give some, some give all,” Floyd said. He thanked state Rep. Nelson Dollar of Wake County for sponsoring the bill.

“And I’m going on record of supporting this because I am from a military community. And I want to let my military community know we support what they do for us,” Floyd said.

Other legislators praised the work of emergency personnel such as police and firefighters.

An earlier version of the legislation would have given a complete property tax exemption to fully-disabled veterans.

But that exemption would have cost North Carolina’s taxpayers an estimated $25.2 million in this fiscal year, and $27.2 million in the 2020-21 fiscal year, the General Assembly’s staff said.

The state cost stems from the fact that the tax break would have reduced property tax collections in cities and towns across the state — and estimated $2.77 million in the first year in veteran-heavy Cumberland County and more than $1 million a year in Fayetteville. County and city officials were concerned about that cost because their revenues already are declining because property values have fallen.

State lawmakers agreed to pay the cities and counties to cover cost of providing the expanded disabled veterans' property tax break.

With the tax break capped at $100,000 of property value, North Carolina will have to cover $11 million this fiscal year and $13.4 million in 2020-21.

“I think it’s a very significant difference in the cost,” Dollar said in an interview. “There are so many things that we are working on doing ... to make our schools better, to make our communities together, to assist with mental health issues, to assist with traumatic brain injury.

“There are so many things where we are putting resources and committing resources. And so, you know, you have to work that into your overall what you believe is affordable in the budget.”

Statewide, 371 spouses of deceased emergency workers would get a complete tax break on their homes’ property taxes, the legislature’s staff said. This will reduce property tax collections statewide by less than $1 million, the staff said. The state will not compensate the cities and counties for that reduction.

The tax break legislation is now pending in the state Senate.

———

©2017 The Fayetteville Observer (Fayetteville, N.C.)

Visit The Fayetteville Observer at www.fayobserver.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

