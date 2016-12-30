Navajo Nation seeks director for veterans administration
By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 30, 2016
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation is seeking someone to lead the tribe's office of veterans affairs.
Navajo officials announced this week that a request for proposals has been issued for qualified people who could serve as the executive director of the Navajo Nation Veterans Administration. The contract would be for six years.
Applicants will be vetted by the tribe's 10-member veterans advisory council.
The veterans agency falls under the oversight of the tribal president and vice president. It's charged with addressing the shortage of services and programs for veterans living across the reservation, which spans parts of New Mexico, Arizona and Utah.
