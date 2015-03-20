N.Y. Republican introduces bills to help military families

U.S. Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, a Republican from New York, announced Monday a pair of bills geared toward helping the families of military servicemembers.

The first bill, Military Residency Choice Act, is designed to protect homes-of-record for military spouses by allowing him or her to use the same residence as the servicemember for taxation and voting purposes, regardless of marriage date.

The second bill, dubbed the Military Family Stability Act, would ease the transition for a servicemember’s family from one military post to another.

Under the legislation, military spouses and family may continue their current job for up to six months or move up to six months early to their next location to secure or begin new full-time employment.

Additionally, the bill would allow military spouses to extend education they may be pursuing or allow military children to transition within, prior to, or past their school semesters.

Servicemembers may utilize these options three to four times throughout their military careers and must have at least 24 months of service left.

“As the home of Fort Drum and the Kesselring Navy nuclear site, our district knows firsthand the critical role military families play in supporting our troops and providing for our national defense,” Stefanik said in a release. “Military families make great sacrifices when relocating and transitioning to new schools, jobs and communities, and we must do all we can to help ease their burden. Military families serve too, and I am proud to introduce these commonsense measures to support these patriots.”

The bills were officially introduced to the House of Representatives Jan. 4. The Military Family Stability Act has been to the House Armed Services Committee, of which Ms. Stefanik is a member.

A previous version of the Military Stability Act was introduced last year by former U.S. Rep. Christopher P. Gibson before his retirement from Congress.

©2017 Watertown Daily Times (Watertown, N.Y.)

Visit Watertown Daily Times (Watertown, N.Y.)

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

