MP made an unlikely friend during World War II battle for Okinawa

CLEVELAND, Ohio (Tribune News Service) — Seventy-two years ago, Earl Rondin looked in the face of the sworn enemy of America during World War II, and surprisingly, liked what he saw.

Rondin was an Army military policeman, assigned to guard Japanese prisoners of war during the U.S. invasion of Okinawa, the last great battle of the war, from April 1 to June 22 in 1945.

He met one captured officer who spoke flawless English.

"I would say that he was so professional and, it seems to me, likable," Rondin, 91, of Middleburg Heights recently recalled. "We hit it off, is what it amounts to."

After the war the officer, Masao Hirobayashi, wrote a letter to Rondin, thanking him for his humane treatment.

"I never fail to mention it to the Japanese people, whenever I have the opportunity, telling how you were open-hearted and kind, and treated me generously, disregarding the difference of nationality," Hirabayashi wrote. "Though I was a POW you treated me so kindly as if I were one of your very intimate friends."

The encounter offset some of the experiences that exposed the young MP to the horrors of war — among the many vivid memories of Okinawa that Rondin remembers with a grimace, a shudder and even at times a smile.

The graduate of John Hay High School in Cleveland said he wasn't nervous as the invasion fleet approached Okinawa. Just curious as to what role he'd play in what would be his first and last battle.

He'd soon find out, as he was handed a variety of assignments ranging from mundane to horrific.

One of those duties involved guarding the Army nurses who worked in the hospital — largely keeping them off-limits to U.S. military personnel.

He remembered being called into the hospital to help handle a shell-shocked patient who'd gone berserk.

Rondin recalled, "He was out of his mind completely. He says, 'I know what you guys have in mind for me, you're going to try to kill me. But before you do, I'm going to STRANGLE YOU!' And he came and grabbed me by the neck."

Rondin said it took him and three other guys to restrain the patient long enough to get him in a straitjacket.

Another time, Rondin had the grim task of guarding soldiers while they collected and buried Japanese dead after a battle at an airfield. "You had parts of heads and everything laying around, and we (MPs) had to make sure they (the burial party) weren't going to get shot at or something," Rondin said.

The MPs issued the burial detail canteens that were half-alcohol, half-water — whether for medicinal or psychological purposes, Rondin didn't know. They just had to make sure the soldiers drank them.

He and other MPS were also assigned to clear out burial vaults where Okinawan civilians, and possibly Japanese soldiers, had taken shelter.

The day came when the fighting got so fierce that even military policemen were sent into combat. Rondin never made it.

He said the truck carrying him and other troops to the front was hit by an artillery shell and overturned. He blacked out, and woke up on a hospital ship with a head injury.

"I missed at least three or four weeks of that terrible fighting, so when I got back, that's when I had this assignment of guarding these prisoners," Rondin said.

"Somebody up there likes me, I'll tell you that," he added. "I don't think I could've taken all that slaughter that was going on there."

The friendship that he made with the Japanese POW surprised Rondin. "Well, I was shocked, yes, about him," he recalled.

"He had real regrets about whether he did the right thing by his troops and the emperor in surrendering," Rondin said.

"We hit it off very well," he added. "He's the kind of a person you would have some confidence in. "

Rondin taught the POWs some American songs and they returned the favor.

He also copied, through an interpreter, an essay a Japanese prisoner was writing about the downfall of Okinawa.

In the essay, "82 Days to Defeat," the POW wrote about hardships endured by the Japanese near the end of the battle for Okinawa: "Our company attacks aimlessly into the American camp with nothing but grenades, looking for an honorable death. Wounded soldiers retreat in the knee-deep mud wearing badly torn uniforms . . . There is no time to take care of the bleeding. We drink drops of dew and eat grasses and tree roots. We fight bitterly but what can we do against their modern arms?"

Rondin did some creative writing of his own, including a poem, "GI Christmas," based on "The Night Before Christmas," which concluded with this verse: "In came the 1st Sergeant/ Our jolly top-kick/ Bearing quite a resemblance/ To good old St. Nick;/ With gusto he shouted/ His voice full of glee;/ 'A Merry Christmas to all,/ And you're all on KP (kitchen police or mess-hall duties).'"

In another poem he talked about going home: "As I plan to leave the island,/When the time nears to depart,/I am summoned by the general/ Who starts pleading from the heart./ 'Why not stay on Okinawa?'/ I say 'Yes,' then wake up sweating./ I've been talking in my sleep."

The mood turned ominous after the Americans conquered Okinawa and looked to a possible invasion of Japan. Rondin said soldiers who fought in Europe were being transferred to the Pacific for that expected battle.

"We felt so bad for them," he recalled. "They couldn't go home. They fought that brutal fight in Europe, and here they are going to invade Japan. So we figured none of us have any right to expect to even make it home."

Then came the Japanese surrender, and the jubilation among U.S. troops was mixed with a sobering reminder of the war in the form of Americans who had been prisoners of the Japanese, stopping in Okinawa on their way home.

The U.S. POWs had commonly been starved, and tried to make up for lost meals in the mess hall.

"They would come in and go, 'Oh my god, milk and fruit! I would like another!' (But) they could only have one meal (at a time) because this could have been too much for them," Rondin said.

When his turn came to go home, Rondin worked as manager of the Towne Club, a veterans hall in Cleveland that offered recreation and entertainment facilities. He then got a job as salesman, and later was co-owner of a local medical supplies firm.

He and his wife, Dorothy, who died six years ago, raised three children.

Looking back on his military service, Rondin said he has only one regret — that he never traveled to Japan after the war to visit the Japanese officer he befriended on Okinawa.

They had corresponded for a while, then drifted apart.

"If I had only visited him," Rondin said with a sigh. "The things I regret in life, more than anything, aren't so much the things that I am very sorry about doing. It's the things I neglected to do. That's the thing that bothers me."

©2017 The Plain Dealer, Cleveland

Visit The Plain Dealer, Cleveland at www.cleveland.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

