Montana man fined for lying about military service

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A Montana man who lied about serving in the military in order to have his burglary and theft case assigned to a Veterans Treatment Court has been found in contempt of court.

The Great Falls Tribune reported that District Judge Greg Pinski fined Ryan Patrick Morris $500 on Wednesday and ordered him to complete 441 hours of community service with a veterans' service organization — one hour for each Montana veteran killed in the line of duty since the Korean War.

Morris told the court that he had done seven combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. His father contacted the Veterans Court in October to say that his son had never served in the military.

Pinski gave Morris a year to complete his community service and required him to inform the organization why he was sentenced.

