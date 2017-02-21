Mobile veterans center to visit courthouses in Texas

ODESSA, Texas (Tribune News Service) — The Midland Vet Center, Taylor County Mobile Vet Center, Waco VA Regional Office and County Veterans Service offices will provide outreach to veterans and dependents in six counties starting Thursday.

The Department of Veterans Affairs Mobile Vet Center is a 40-foot “office on wheels” equipped with satellite communications hosting audio-visual equipment, encrypted phone and fax lines, computers and wireless internet.

MVCs are driven to far-reaching rural areas to assist veterans with counseling and referral services pertaining to post-traumatic stress, military sexual trauma counseling, bereavement counseling, marriage and family therapy and resources for suicide intervention, as well as VA benefits.

Readjustment counseling services are provided for veterans who served in combat and their dependents.

The schedule follows:

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Reeves County Courthouse, 100 E. Fourth St., Pecos.

Thursday: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Loving County Courthouse, 100 Bell St., Mentone.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Winkler County Courthouse, 100 E. Winkler St., Kermit.

Friday: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Ward County Courthouse, 400 S. Allen Ave., Monahans.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Crane County Courthouse, 201 W. Sixth St., Crane.

Saturday: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Upton County Courthouse, 205 E. 10th Ave., Rankin.

