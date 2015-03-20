Misspelled Vietnam War monument to be replaced

ATHENS, Ala. — It’s a spelling error literally set in stone, and it’s stood largely unnoticed for more than three decades.

This year, the Vietnam War Memorial outside the Limestone County Courthouse in Athens, Ala., will be replaced to correct the spelling of Vietnam as “VIEINAM” and add the names of four of the county’s war dead inadvertently omitted from the monument when it was installed in 1974.

Skip Ferguson, commandant of the local Marine Corps League, brought the matter to light last year when he approached the Limestone County Commission with a plan to correct it.

He initially proposed having a mason correct the spelling error and add the missing names with a smaller stone to be placed at the monument’s foot, but two Decatur men thought they could do more.

Paul Goehler, a Vietnam-era veteran, and Pierre Tourney Jr., owner of Clark Memorials in Decatur, contacted Ferguson and offered to replace the monument at their own cost.

“I think that would be a lot more honorable that way,” Tourney said, noting the lettering on the existing stone was too tight to be corrected.

As of Feb. 15, Tourney said he had finished carving the names of the 23 Limestone County men who died in Vietnam and expected to deliver the stone within weeks.

“It’s an honor to be working on a project for all those who have fought and died, giving their lives for their country,” he said.

Goehler, who was drafted during the war but served in Germany, attended high school with Ray Frank Long and was a childhood friend of John Bruce Lyle, both of whom are listed on the monument.

“It’s amazing that as many times as I walked by and saw that monument that I never really looked at it and saw it was misspelled,” he said.

Sandy Thompson, director of the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives in Athens, who used online records to research the names of the county's war dead, said some local veterans were aware of the misspelling and rumors of missing names for years, but no one had the time or money to correct it.

“Back in 1974, when they put this up, they didn’t have the resources that we do now to research it,” she said.

The new stone will be taller and will add the names of Cpl. Roy Lee Moore, Seaman Thomas Belue Box, Lt. Morgan William Weed and Pfc. Ruben Lee Horton.

Moore, a Marine Corps mortarman, was 19 when he was killed in action in the Quang Nam Province of South Vietnam. He was excluded from the original monument because he had a Madison mailing address, though he lived in Limestone County and graduated from Trinity High School.

“He lacked about 30 days or 45 days of getting out before he got killed,” said his brother, James Moore. “But it was a bad war, and a lot of people were getting killed back then.”

Box was 21 when his destroyer collided with an Australian aircraft carrier, killing 74 sailors aboard. He was omitted from the monument after the military ruled the incident a non-combat accident because it occurred 50 miles outside the combat zone.

Weed, an infantry unit commander, was 25 when he was killed in action in Cambodia in 1970. He was omitted because he had a Decatur address, but Thompson said he was a Limestone County resident.

Horton was 19 days into his tour when he died on a battlefield in Gia Dinh Province, South Vietnam, at the age of 20. He grew up in Athens but moved to Illinois after high school, causing his name to be omitted from the monument.

Ferguson, a Vietnam-era veteran, said he plans to hold a small ceremony to unveil the new monument and will invite surviving family members.



©2017 The Decatur Daily (Decatur, Ala.)

Visit The Decatur Daily (Decatur, Ala.) at www.decaturdaily.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

