Missouri veteran applies coping skills in caregiver's role

Vietnam veteran Dan White holds his dog Lucy, 5, at his home in Columbia, Mo. White has been coping with his wife Sherry's dementia diagnosis.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (Tribune News Service) — Many of the people who apply battle metaphors to everyday life have never witnessed a war from the inside out. Dan White served the Army for two years during the Vietnam War and discusses that conflict with details, not in figures of speech.

But the arc of White’s life underlines a greater truth: If you survive one battle, you’ll eventually face another.

About 40 years after his service ended, White finally, fully dealt with the post-traumatic stress disorder humming in the background of his life. With the help and patience of others, he accessed crucial coping skills.

White didn’t know he would soon call on those skills in the role of caregiver, as his wife, Sherry, began showing the signs of an eventual dementia diagnosis.

The Whites’ story is one of learning to care for yourself — its own virtue and reward — so you can be fully present for the person you cherish most.

A tour of double duty

White arrived in Vietnam in 1968 as a combat engineer. Higher-ups conscripted him to serve as a medic, a job — and dose of reality — for which he was unprepared. Initially, he spent 12 hours a day wheeling the wounded from a Medivac to the emergency room, then actually trained for the work for another four hours.

After two weeks' training, not the usual period of four months, a supervising officer told White, “You’re a medic now.”

Alternating between roles added gravity to an already weighty assignment, and White experienced trauma at the depth of suffering he saw up close.

White looked up and found himself inside a college classroom just a week after his stint in Vietnam ended. After graduation, he and Sherry moved to Columbia where he took a job at State Farm. He remained with the insurance company until his retirement about a decade ago.

The couple lived in the country, and White first recognized his own distress when nearby hunters fired off a few rounds. White sprang from bed, snatched up a shotgun and crawled through the house. Breathing deep in the moments afterward, he waved the experience away as a new — and quite natural — aversion to gunfire.

The rhythms of domestic life — of finishing school, starting a career and raising a family — allowed White to tamp down the memories and emotions he carried home from war.

He didn't yell or turn violent; he never relied on alcohol or drugs. Other than the occasional nightmare or flashback, White could function without facing his trauma.

And yet the seams showed in subtler ways. He was more easily irritated than past versions of himself. He grew frustrated when he watched others act recklessly.

“I was kind of like a duck paddling water. I was going crazy underneath, but I looked OK on top,” White said.

'The roof fell in'

After their children finished high school, White found himself with more time to think, to dwell on and in his wartime experience.

White didn’t know the acronym PTSD — which wasn’t a common part of the lexicon in the 1990s, he said — but he knew enough to ask for help. Seeing a counselor, he started learning a language for the physical and emotional waves that sometimes crashed over him, eventually coming to terms such as “anxiety” and “panic attacks.”

Completely clearing the slate when he retired 20 years later, “the roof fell in” emotionally, White said. He applied for counseling through the Department of Veterans Affairs, taking tentative steps down a road toward really opening up to someone other than Sherry.

White’s counselor never forced epiphanies upon him, but helped him exercise his own voice and identify the heart of the matters troubling him, he said.

Around the time White opened this door to himself, Sherry started asking him to repeat things. She was only 62, but signs of a serious memory problem began to flash like hazard lights.

A trip to the doctor returned a relatively general diagnosis: mild cognitive impairment. Four and a half years later, the verdict was decisive: Sherry White had dementia.

Thrust into the role of caregiver, White noticed his anxiety flaring in new ways. The stress of helping Sherry with simple tasks flushed him with unease. At times, he said, it was difficult to parse out the true cause of what he felt. His PTSD and her condition engaged in an unfortunate dance, and it was hard to tell who was leading.

Never alone

Never falling prey to his pride, White again reached out for help. In-home caregivers spent daytime hours with the couple. And White began attending a support group, spending time in the company of other men caring for wives with dementia.

Entering the group, White’s humor and intelligence were immediately apparent, said Amelia Cottle, an educator and advocate around Alzheimer’s and other dementia-related diseases. She led the group White attended for three years before the COVID-19 pandemic paused their activity.

His experiences in therapy opened a door to authenticity that White walked through with his support group, Cottle said. Fully engaged, White gave as much to the group as he received, she added.

Caregivers need to know they have what it takes to do the job, Cottle said. As much as possible, she leans out of the way and lets men speak to each other. Asking one another “really delicate questions” about symptoms and behaviors they’ve never seen, their sense of disorientation slowly converts to confidence.

Sherry’s eventual diagnosis was Lewy body dementia, which produces symptoms that resemble Parkinson’s Disease, White said. He watched his wife age by a factor of two to three times the normal rate, he said. Sherry eventually struggled with balance and depth perception, then the ability to read or speak clearly. Eventually, her words made most sense “when she was mad,” White said with the hint of a knowing laugh.

He struggled to manage his stress, growing frustrated over the doing, undoing and redoing of simple tasks for and with Sherry. And she keenly felt her shrinking ability to recognize her husband as anything more than a man, feeling more comfortable in the presence of other caregivers than in his, White said.

For all the pressure White felt inside, those just outside his situation saw him redefining success.

“As he came on through the meetings over the years, you could see his sense of humor returning and his confidence in what he was able to do growing," Cottle said.

Making a change

As time and discouragement took their toll, White came to a decision he never planned to make. Just a few weeks ago, he helped Sherry move into a nursing home that specializes in memory care.

White believes he waited a little too long to make the change. But 53 years of a loving marriage no doubt hinders such a significant shift.

“We got married as teenagers, and we grew up together into adulthood. ... I just could not let go of her. I just couldn’t let go,” he said.

White feels a sense of regret — not unlike the survivor guilt that followed him from Vietnam. He still wonders if, as a medic, he took care of everyone as well as he could. And he experiences traces of something similar when he talks about Sherry.

Cottle knows better. “There is no failure” in caregiving, she said. Your decisions are the best ones you can make that day, she added.

Cottle said she would never describe White as a fragile person. But each of us comes with our own fragilities, with limitations that affect “every breath you take,” she said. Sitting with and listening to White, she’s watched him find the will and strength to take every needed step.

That strength comes out in White’s own words. Reflecting on what he wants other caregivers to know, he stressed the role of relying on faith, if you have it. He also lined out a series of truths, hard won from decades of experience.

Don’t be prideful in accepting help, he said. Remember that you’re not alone — and find a group that will drive that reality home. Find and accept your own limits.

And listen to your family, White said. They might not be present in the day-to-day tasks of caregiving, “but they can see you.”

White can only preach what he’s already practiced. Learning to see himself — and to be seen — he found what he needed to love his wife through a new battle.

(c)2020 Columbia Daily Tribune, Mo.

Visit Columbia Daily Tribune, Mo. at www.columbiatribune.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.