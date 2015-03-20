Mission BBQ customers donate more than $360,000 to lay wreaths for fallen veterans

HOBART, Ind. (Tribune News Service) — Mission BBQ, a military-themed barbecue restaurant that opened across from the Southlake Mall last year, donated $362,320 to Wreaths Across America to honor fallen veterans.

The Maryland -based sit-down restaurant chain, which operates a 95-seat eatery at 2217 E. 80th Ave. in Hobart , raised the money by selling American Heroes Cups to customers. The proceeds will help pay for more than 36,000 wreaths to be laid at the tombstones off fallen U.S. services members across the country.

"We remain proud and humbled to stand with Wreaths Across America and the amazing work they continue to do to remember, honor and teach," said Bill Kraus , co-founder for Mission BBQ. "We wouldn't have the freedoms we have today if it wasn't for our nation's veterans who stepped up for us time and time again. We are humbled by the wonderful support of our customers and all the good that will be done for our so deserving American Heroes in remembering their lives, their service and their sacrifices."

Wreaths Across America coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and at thousands of veterans' cemeteries across the country.

"Mission BBQ, through service and education, and in giving back to the communities in which their team lives and works, is a perfect example of all that is good in our country," said Karen Worcester , executive director of Wreaths Across America . "We could not be more proud to have them as a partner in supporting our mission throughout the country."

Mission BBQ supports various national military charities and local first responders throughout the year by donating $2 of every $3.99 American Heroes Cups, which can be brought back in later visits for $0.99 refills.

