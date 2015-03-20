Mission accomplished: Mass. probation officer delivers WWII medals to veteran's family in Fla.

FALL RIVER, Mass. (Tribune News Service) — Wednesday was a long but special day for Fred Sylvia and his family in Vero Beach, Florida.

During a ceremony held at a local monument dedicated to veterans, Sylvia received replicas of the four World War II medals stolen from his late father in a New Bedford assisted living facility more than four years ago.

Sylvia received the medals from Mark Costa, a Fall River probation officer who worked with local officials in Massachusetts to obtain replicas of those medals.

Costa flew down to Florida this week to give the medals to the Sylvia family, and to learn a little bit more about the late Frederick C. Sylvia Jr.

"Fred said he felt an emptiness, thinking back on his dad's wishes that he wanted to be buried with the medals," Costa said.

The late Sylvia, who was 92 when he died, had wanted to be buried with those medals, but the family did not have the heart to tell him that an employee at the assisted living facility had stolen them. The employee was subsequently arrested and prosecuted, but the medals were never found.

But on Wednesday, several veterans and local dignitaries accompanied the Sylvia family and Costa at the scenic Veterans Memorial Island Sanctuary in Vero Beach. After a benediction and a salute to the flag, Costa presented the medals individually to Sylvia, who then handed them to his wife and relatives, several of whom were visibly moved during the ceremony.

"It was a great venue that brought some closure for such a bad situation for Fred and his family," said Costa, who along with his wife had lunch with the Sylvia family and discussed the late Sylvia's wartime service.

"Fred explained how proud his dad was of his service to the country, and how he was reserved and didn't talk that much about it," Costa said.

Known then as Cpl. Sylvia, the New Bedford native served more than a year in Europe during World War II. According to his discharge paperwork, Sylvia fought with U.S. Army General George Patton's forces as they swept across Europe, seeing combat in the Rhineland, Central Europe and the Ardennes, the setting for the well-known Battle of the Bulge, which stretched from Dec. 16, 1944 to Jan. 25, 1945.

For his service, Sylvia received the Combat Infantry Badge, as well as the Good Conduct Medal, the Bronze Star Medal, the Victory Medal and the European-African-Middle Eastern Theater Campaign Ribbon.

Costa, who was planning to return to Massachusetts on Friday night and return to work next week, said he felt fulfilled at being able to give the Sylvia family some sense of closure.

"It was an all-around great day," Costa said. "Mission accomplished."

———

©2017 The Herald News, Fall River, Mass.

Visit The Herald News, at http://www.heraldnews.com/

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

