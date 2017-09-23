Quantcast

Minneapolis nurse accused of stealing drugs from VA

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 23, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS — Authorities are accusing a Minneapolis nurse of stealing drugs from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center on 34 separate days.

Forty-two-year-old Matthew Leininger is charged in Hennepin County with five counts of theft by swindle. Authorities say the stolen drugs included fentanyl, morphine and oxycodone.

Investigators say Leininger followed proper procedures for obtaining the drugs, but did not record that the drugs were administered to the patient he had designated, or that they were wasted.

It wasn't clear if Leininger had an attorney.
 

