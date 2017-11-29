Military service considered as ex-cop gets probation for kicking prisoner
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 29, 2017
WORCESTER, Mass. — A former Massachusetts police officer convicted of kicking a handcuffed and shackled prisoner was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation by a judge who took into account his military service.
Ex-Worcester officer Michael Motyka was also ordered to continue treatment for the post-traumatic stress disorder he has suffered from since his time in the Army.
Motyka, 52, was convicted at a bench trial in June of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for kicking Gerald Jones in December 2014.
"Mr. Motyka has served his country admirably in the United States Army and incurred a service-related injury, post-traumatic stress disorder, as a result of his service in Operation Desert Storm," Worcester Superior Court Judge Richard Tucker said.
The judge also factored in the fact that Motyka had no prior criminal record, and that the victim's injuries were not serious.
The 17-year police veteran lost his temper after Jones yelled profanities and racial insults, prosecutors said. Motyka is white and Jones is black.
"He should have walked away instead of letting the victim's words get under his skin," prosecutor Gina Masotta said.
Motyka testified that he entered the cell because he thought Jones had a weapon and acted in self-defense when Jones, 50, attacked first.
The entire episode lasted 18 seconds. There was no camera in the cell at the time, although one has since been installed.
Motyka, who retired in 2015, is likely to lose his pension and health insurance, said his lawyer, James Gribouski.
Jones received a $225,000 settlement from the city in connection with the case.
Jones did not appear in court for sentencing and Motyka did not speak.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Veterans were 'Guinea pigs' in Army's chemical experiments. Now they need answers.
Navy censures retired admiral for taking gifts from 'Fat Leonard'
VA owes $226 million to the Treasury Department, inspector general finds
Russian jet performs ‘unsafe’ intercept of US Navy plane
USS Wasp’s ‘pollywogs’ become ‘shellbacks’ as ship crosses equator on way to Japan
Navy: Fallen pilot’s ‘heroic’ flying saved lives in Philippine Sea crash