Military husband returns home to find Christmas lights

NEW MARKET, Md. (Tribune News Service) — When Rob Strawley pulled up to his home near New Market on the evening of Dec. 5, he quickly noticed one thing.

His truck had been moved.

Then he noticed the wreath. Then the lights. Then the green garland wrapped around his door.

For the first time since the Army captain retired from 22 years in the military in 2014, the entire house was decorated for Christmas — courtesy of a company called Christmas Decor.

Strawley’s wife, Carrie, entered the Decorated Family Contest through Christmas Decor, hoping to give her husband a holiday to remember.

“He always used to be able to get on the roof to do the lights,” Carrie said. “So, it was frustrating seeing him not be able to get up there, especially knowing how much he loves Christmas.”

The contest was created to thank U.S. military members for their service and dedication by decorating their homes free of charge, said Roy Good, franchise owner of Christmas Decor in Myersville.

The decorations included large white lights lining the roof, with a massive wreath hanging above the garage. The bushes in the garden were wrapped in matching lights, and a light-up snowman decoration and “Merry Christmas” sign were on display, as well. Small ornament balls hung from one of the trees out front.

The company does about 40 houses a year, and Good said it never turns away a serviceman or servicewoman in need.

“We want to make sure these people know how much we appreciate what they do for us,” Good said.

Christmas is Rob Strawley’s favorite holiday. Growing up in a small town, he remembers every house on the block being decorated. He always wanted to make sure his yard had the best decoration.

But after enlisting, he missed more holidays than he made. He traded Santa’s sleigh for a tank, and a brightly lit house in suburbia for a tent in a war zone. He said he was deployed five times — once in Bosnia and four times in the Middle East. He split much of his career as an infantryman and a tanker.

Over 22 years of constant walking or being confined in a tank, Rob developed rheumatoid arthritis. His ankles are particularly weak now. The arthritis prevents him from doing basic tasks such as mowing the lawn or climbing a ladder to hang Christmas lights.

“It’s frustrating, because I’m only 42,” Rob said. “These are things I’m supposed to be able to do. But I just can’t.”

The surprise proved difficult to pull off. Carrie had to keep the secret from her entire family, except for her mother-in-law, for two weeks.

Then, when Christmas Decor wanted to decorate the house a week ago Monday, Rob stayed home sick from work. So the company tried to do it on Friday, but the weather was bad and forced another delay.

On Monday, Rob told Carrie he might be home late. She responded by letting him know that wasn’t acceptable. He had to be home. He had to pick up their youngest son, Aiden, when he got off the bus.

All of the delays paid off. When Rob pulled into the driveway, he had no idea how his house had been decorated.

“I would have never expected her to put in for something like this,” Rob said. “We’re always of the mindset that there’s always someone worse off, so I never would have expected this. I’m glad she did it, though. It makes this Christmas that much more festive.”

———

©2016 The Frederick News-Post (Frederick, Md.)

Visit The Frederick News-Post at www.fredericknewspost.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

