Medal of Honor recipient among 3 honored at annual symposium in Georgia

Standing in the rotunda of the Augusta Museum of History, retired Lt. Col. Hal Fritz turned and directed his speech to the overflow crowd in attendance.

“I know there’s a little bit of jealousy out there,” said Fritz, who’s among 76 living recipients of the Medal of Honor. “I can do ice fishing – and you can’t.”

Fritz, who lives in Peoria, Ill., flew south to attend Thursday’s event and was one of three inductees honored at the seventh annual Jimmie Dyess Symposium. Joining the Medal of Honor recipient were Beverly Barnhart, a longtime educator in Richmond County, and Ambassador Theodore R. Britton, Jr.

The ceremony began with a tribute to Dyess, who died in World War II and earned the Medal of Honor for his courage in 1944 against the Japanese.

“Each year we try to include at least one Medal of Honor recipient,” said event host retired Maj. Gen. Perry Smith, whose wife, Connor, is the daughter of Dyess.

Barnhart, the founding principal of John S. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School, received the award for her contributions to education in Richmond County. In the 1970s, Barnhart helped establish C.T. Walker Traditional Magnet, A.R. Johnson Magnet and Davidson , where she served as principal for 19 years.

“I came to Augusta with a dream – and that dream was to build a school,” Barnhart said. “With the help of the federal government, we were able to create three schools.”

Britton, of North Augusta, served in the Pacific Theater during World War II. He also served in the Marine Corps during the Korean War.

He was presented the Congressional Gold Medal in 2012 in recognition of his military service.

“Even though I moved to New York as a kid, I never lost my southern heritage,” said Britton, 91, who now lives in Atlanta. “I was honored at an (Atlanta) Braves game last year and 30,000 people gave me a standing ovation. I looked around and said to myself, ‘Take that New York.’”

Fritz, born in Chicago, Ill., was awarded the Medal of Honor for his bravery in Vietnam. He reached the rank of lieutenant colonel before retiring from the Army after 27 years of service.

“Being in Augusta today, I could feel the patriotism in this city,” Fritz said. “I’ll call it the Augusta virus and we need to spread it across the United States. I mean, what a great country this would be if everyone had the same positivity as what I’ve seen in Augusta.”

The symposium was created to recognize Dyess’s courage as both a citizen and a soldier and to identify others who have shown similar valor or made civic contributions above and beyond the call of duty.

Last year, Dr. Julius B. Scott Jr., former president of Paine College and Medical College of Georgia, TV journalist Judy Woodruff and Army Sgt. Sammy L. Davis, a Medal of Honor recipient, were honored.

