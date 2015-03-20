Maryland soldier who died in Vietnam War honored with bridge dedication

(Tribune News Service) — Army Sgt. John F. Plunkard, a Frederick County resident who was killed while serving in Vietnam on April 6, 1968, has several awards for his military service: The Silver Star, the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart are just a few.

It was clear, however, at a bridge ceremony Friday afternoon at the American Legion in Woodsboro that he also deeply touched the lives of many people in western Maryland and beyond.

Plunkard grew up about half a mile from the Md. 355 bridge. On Friday, he became the first Vietnam War veteran killed in action from Maryland to have a bridge or road dedicated to him, according to Dwight Reynolds, the American Legion Frederick County commander.

“It’s gonna open up the door for other family members of Vietnam War veterans killed in action to have their loved ones memorialized and honored,” Reynolds said after Friday’s ceremony. “It’s closure, and acknowledgment that they served our country, and died for our country.”

He and several others spoke about Plunkard’s life as both a civilian and a soldier. Many local elected officials were in attendance: County Executive Jan Gardner, Delegate Kathy Afzali, Sheriff Chuck Jenkins were just a few.

Joe Plunkard, John Plunkard’s brother, said he could tell Friday’s ceremony was emotional, based on the tears shed by many of the roughly 75 people in attendance.

Joe Plunkard wants people to remember his brother for the person he was — and many who spoke at Friday’s ceremony described him as a courageous person with a big heart.

“You had testimony here of how he was in the military, how he was in civilian life,” Plunkard said after the ceremony. “I still get phone calls from the people he served with, clear out of the blue after 50 years.”

One of those people was Andy Blais. Blais described John Plunkard as a courageous person, always willing to put his life on the line. In one story, Blais described how he jumped off a bridge into a river in Vietnam to try to save those trapped in a jeep.

“I owe my very existence to the man we are honoring today,” Blais said. “John, I salute you.”

Randy Weddle, a childhood friend who met John Plunkard in third grade at Parkway Elementary in Frederick, recalled him for his toughness. When they were playing on the junior varsity football team at Frederick High School, John Plunkard kept practicing despite breaking bones in both of his ankles earlier that day.

Weddle added that John Plunkard was a selfless individual.

“Johnny was a giver, not a taker,” Weddle said. “He loved his family, he loved his friends and most of all his country. … This is a prime example of why freedoms are not free.”

After the ceremony, Weddle said he and John Plunkard were like brothers.

“He loved his life, loved people … his whole heart was for other people,” Weddle said.

Robert L. Finn, the deputy secretary of the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs, commended Frederick County residents for their dedication to honoring fallen veterans.

He said that John Plunkard was a great American and patriot, and hoped more people who served in the Vietnam War are recognized in the future.

“To honor this and other servicemembers that gave their life is important, and is long overdue,” Finn said.

Plunkard was 21 and serving his second tour in Vietnam when he died.

Near the beginning and the end of the ceremony, American Legion Francis Scott Key Post 11 Chaplain Curtis Jones highlighted the feelings of many who honored John Plunkard on Friday.

“It seems like he left quite a legacy,” Jones said during a benediction near the end of Friday’s proceedings. “And let us see if we can continue to honor him, by being the example he left.”

