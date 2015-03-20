Marines' Humvee funeral transport spawns NC project

CUMBERLAND, Md. (Tribune News Service) — When Sgt. Lenny Scott Youngblood died last September, his fellow Marines provided him a hero’s ride from the Durst Funeral Home in Frostburg to the burial site at Rocky Gap Veterans Cemetery in a flag-draped military Humvee.

“It was such a humbling experience,” said Harry Youngblood, Lenny’s father, a retired U.S. Marine.

“When Platoon 22 showed up with the flag-draped Humvee to carry Lenny to the cemetery, I was so impressed. I thought, ‘What a great honor for a veteran.’”

Platoon 22, a nonprofit organization with the mission of raising awareness about the 8,000 veterans who commit suicide every year, arrived at the funeral home ready to provide their fallen comrade the tribute transport to the cemetery aboard a military tactical vehicle commonly known as a Hummer.

That memorable tribute to Sgt. Youngblood, a 2004 graduate of Beall High School, has led to the creation of the Hummers Project: Heroes Ride in Kernersville, North Caroina, where Harry Youngblood resides.

The Hummers Project began three months ago through the primary sponsorship of High Point Moose Lodge 693.

“This thing has really taken off. There’s been such a great response in the community,” said Youngblood.

A fundraising breakfast is held the first Saturday of every month to support the Hummers Project. Last month, 56 veterans showed up for the event and larger turnouts are expected as word spreads about the project.

Saturday, the Hummers Project will unveil and dedicate its first former military Hummer, equipped with an installed top to protect the casket and cab.

The group hopes to purchase two or three Hummers by the end of the year in order to serve former veterans who have died.

“We will be opening it up to anyone who wants to use it. If you request the Humvee, we’re coming,” said Youngblood.

That means eventually law enforcement, firefighters and others will be able to utilize the service.

The group hopes to enlist the services of the Marine Corps Reserves and National Guard to provide the military escorts that will be needed for each ride.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for anyone wishing to contribute to the Hummer Project.

