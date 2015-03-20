Marine Corps veteran's history of blood donations spans 61 years, 37 gallons

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (Tribune News Service) - Harold Walters continues to work Fridays at the “Bread and Cup” meal distribution at the Church of God and volunteers weekly at the Hutchinson animal shelter, though he had to give up being a Big Brother because of declining eyesight.



It is something he has been doing a bit longer, though less frequently, however, that Walters believes has had some of the greatest impact from his volunteer work, and he is encouraging others to join him in lying down and rolling up a sleeve.



During the quarterly Hutchinson Community Blood Drive today, Walters, 87, will donate his 296th pint of blood.



That is 37 gallons of the deep-red life-giving fluid.



It is not a world record, but close. The Guinness Book’s record for whole blood donations, set in 2011 by a Florida man, according to press reports, was 315 pints. The record for all donations, including blood, plasma and platelets, was 438 donations, set last year.



Walters made his first donation in 1955, at age 26, after graduating from Purdue University and going to work for the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies in Indianapolis.



“My job was across the street from the donation center, so I started donating at that point,” he explained.



He traveled a lot for his job, but with the exception of when he was traveling, he made it a habit to donate blood every 2 months, which is as frequently as medical rules allow whole blood donations because of how long it takes the body to replace it.



He worked there for 34 years, including 23 as the company president and CEO.



When he retired 27 years ago and moved to Hutchinson with his wife, 1948 Hutch High graduate Donna Savage, he continued the practice of regularly giving blood through community blood drives.



Over 61 years, based on Red Cross records, he has missed donating less than six dozen potential times or about once a year. That included twice he was rejected for having low iron.



Three times over the years, Walters recalled, he responded to the hospital for a direct blood transfer to a patient in need.



He also donated platelets, an element of whole blood that a process called apheresis removes before returning the rest of the blood to the donor. Those donations, he noted, were for his daughters, two of whom suffered from Lupus.



He has never personally received blood.



He now uses his left arm all the time for the donation, after “botched carpal tunnel surgery” made it difficult for him to squeeze a ball with his right hand, Walters said, a necessary part of the donation process.



The process itself does not bother him, “the pin prick is so small,” Walters said, though there have been a couple of instances he has called for a supervisor because the technicians were not doing a good job.



“I’d say overall I haven’t had any bad experiences to talk about,” Walters said.



The times his iron was low, about three years ago, he talked to his doctor and, with vitamin supplements, he returned to the donation bed.



“Of all my volunteer work, I look at my blood donations as the greatest contribution I’ve made to other people,” Walters aid. “They tell me at the Red Cross that each donation helps eight people.”



That means, after today’s donation, there were some 2,368 people aided by his generosity.



He is now too old for much of the volunteer work he has done over the years, Walters said – he especially misses being a Big Brother – but he can still donate blood and has no plans of stopping soon, though he is contemplating switching when he donates.



“I’ve lost three of my five children, and a grandson,” Walters said. “The Lord has left me here to do something for someone else and giving blood is the easiest thing to do.”



A World War II and Korean veteran in the Marine Corps – he joined up when he turned 17, near the end of World War II, joining five brothers in the service – Walters is promoting a drive sponsored by the American Legion. The group will be the sponsor of Wednesday's collection.



