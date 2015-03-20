Many military vets turned away for COVID-19 vaccine because they make too much money
By SUSANNAH BRYAN | South Florida Sun Sentinel | Published: January 21, 2021
(Tribune News Service) — They served in the military decades ago, often putting their lives on the line for their country. But aging veterans are learning that their sacrifice may not guarantee them a COVID-19 vaccine at a
Army veteran
Jacobs showed up at the
“It’s not fair that they turned us away,” he said. “It was just a shame that veterans were discriminated against because of their income.”
Years ago, the
To receive cost-free
For those who live in
The
Some marveled that vets who served their country are being turned away for a vaccine while people flying in from outside the
“I would like to see every veteran get it,” said
Jacobs and other vets had high hopes when they heard the
“There were 16 of us sent away,” said Jacobs, a retired attorney from
Jacobs said he heard about the walk-up event on the news.
“They did not mention anything about an income limit,” he said.
Just following the rules
Tills says all
“I know people were frustrated,” she said. “But this rule is set by
Tills could not say how many veterans were turned away over the three-day weekend. But more than 360 vets who did meet the income requirements were able to get their shots after enrolling as members of the clinic.
“We had an incredible turnout,” Tills said. “It was so heartwarming to see so many people so happy to get the vaccine.”
Altogether, more than 2,700 veterans were vaccinated against the virus last weekend.
Montana, 75, left his house in
Montana, who went to work for
Promised free vaccines
“My daughter is outraged,” said his wife,
It’s a national tragedy that military vets were turned away solely based on income,
“We the people were promised free vaccines to everyone who wanted one,” she said. “These veterans who served their country deserve to receive protection from this virus.”
Jacobs, who served in
When Jacobs complained to the
“They told us if they got permission, they would call us,” Jacobs said. “But I don’t have any hope for that.”
“To qualify, there is an income limit,” Hulsy said of the VA’s vaccine protocol. “Too much income, no shot.”
Still on the hunt
Had he known about that, he wouldn’t have made the long drive to
Hulsy served in the
He’s now back to square one looking for a vaccine.
“I can’t get on the
The Montanas are now signed up to get their first shot of the vaccine in
“We sat down on our back porch and poured a scotch.”
