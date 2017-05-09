Man who pretended to be Army vet sentenced to 14 years
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: May 9, 2017
NEW YORK — A man who posed as a U.S. Army veteran and claimed to have two doctorates from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has been sentenced to seven to 14 years in prison.
A judge in New York City sentenced Jeremy Wilson on Monday.
Prosecutors say Wilson pretended to be a wounded veteran in order to lease a luxury car and a $5,000-a-month apartment in the city's financial district.
The New York Post reports Wilson, who also claimed to be the son of late Irish Republican Army leader Brian Keenan, wasn't going to ask for sympathy from the court.
Prosecutors say Wilson has no remorse, and has spent his entire life devoted to fraud. They say he has at least eight prior felony convictions for similar stunts.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
State Department issues travel alert for all of Europe this summer
Thousands of US troops deploying to Afghanistan, Europe this summer
USS Enterprise moves as shipyard continues decommissioning work
Trump vowed to free Pakistani man who helped find bin Laden, but he's still in prison
UAE's battle-hardened military expands into Africa, Mideast
Refugees in US are already extensively vetted before they come