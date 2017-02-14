Man struck by plow at VA hospital in Massachusetts identified as Navy veteran
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 14, 2017
BEDFORD, Mass. — Authorities have released the name of the man struck and killed by a snowplow in the parking lot of a Massachusetts Veterans Administration hospital last weekend.
The Middlesex district attorney says 60-year-old Gerald Flynn was struck by a plow that was backing up at the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital in Bedford on Sunday night.
He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The plow driver stayed at the scene and called 911. The death remains under investigation and no one has been charged.
Friends and family say Flynn was a Navy veteran who had recently moved into housing on VA property. He had gone food shopping with a friend but decided to walk back alone.
