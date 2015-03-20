Man's restoration of helicopter yields impressive results

An H-13 carries needed supplies to the front en route to picking up the wounded.

SULPHUR, La. — To climb aboard one of Reid Hays' H-13E Sioux gunship helicopters is to take a step back in history.

The H-13 was the primary helicopter used during the Korean War. Later, the helicopters became identified for their use in medical evacuations on the TV series "M*A*S*H."

"I wanted to enhance the history of the aircrafts and allow children and adults alike to experience the essence of time captured in the machines," Hays said.

For two years, the Sulphur man and two retired Lake Charles police officers worked to bring the copters back to life.

"The 1,200-hour overhaul turned into a museum-quality restoration representing a unique example of aviation history," Hays said.

He said this particular H-13 set were retired by the military and sold to the New York Police Department, which used them for 10 years before shipping them to flight schools for use as crop dusters.

From there, a private owner maintained them for 15 years before Hays ultimately purchased them.

Hays said one of the helicopters still bears the "H-13" data plate.

"The data plate should have been modified to 'D1' to be labeled as a civilian helicopter when the NYPD took ownership of it," he said. "The failure of that redesign caused this helicopter to be unique to the other aircraft, as well as other Korean helicopters from that time."

Hays said finding the data plate is what prompted him to restore "the old treasures" to their original purpose, and also meant a nationwide hunt for parts.

"The helicopter with the 'H-13' data plate was redesigned in its intended form with ammunition and Army green paint on the exterior," he said. "This helicopter flies regularly and is extremely smooth in flight with no vibration. Its controls are light and responsive and a pleasure to fly."

Hays said the handmade blades were upgraded with pristine wood in Oklahoma.

"The gun on the model is unique to modern aircrafts since it possesses a left and right feed shoot, allowing for the shooter to be left-handed or right-handed," he said.

Hays said the weapon system they chose was one of the first production models developed for the H-13E.

"It was designated as the M1 system," he said. "There were no examples of this system found to physically exist. To replicate the system there were several major obstacles; acquiring historically correct guns, feed systems and building historically correct gun mounts, ammunition storage, operator controls, both pneumatic and electrical."

Hays said he crafted the steel frame cloth on the tail of the helicopter himself, a skill he learned as a young man working under the contracted supervision of a pilot.

Hays said the civilian helicopter was refurbished in a white color along with updates to the interior for better accommodations.

He said today each helicopter has a value of $125,000-$200,000.

Hays recently returned from the EAA AirVenture Oshkosh airshow in Oskosh, Wis., where he received awards for "Best Helicopter" and "Quality of Maintenance." He also ventured to the SUN n'FUN Air Show in Lakeland, Fla., where he received an award for "Best Post WWII Aircraft."

Hays said he also uses the helicopters for educational purposes, displaying them when Chennault International Airport hosts an airshow and flying them to Beauregard Parish each year for Memorial Day school programs.

Hays said he intends to keep the helicopters in the family and when he's not flying them to events, he uses them to check on the cattle he raises or family construction jobs around the parish.