Quantcast

Man gets prison for hit-and-run that injured Arizona veteran

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 4, 2017

PHOENIX — A man arrested in a hit-and-run accident that injured a veteran in Chandler has been sentenced to 8 ½ years in prison.

Maricopa County Superior Court officials say Cody James Gibson was sentenced Wednesday on one count of aggravated assault.

The 19-year-old Gibson originally was charged with aggravated assault, leaving the scene of a hit-and-run, unlawful imprisonment and two counts of misdemeanor assault.

He was arrested after 31-year-old Steven Richardson was run down by an SUV in a parking lot last April.

Richardson is a veteran who served two tours in Iraq.

Authorities say Richardson was trying to help a woman being dragged by her hair in an apparent domestic violence situation with Gibson.

Chandler police say Gibson allegedly hit Richardson at full speed and he suffered severe head injuries.

Cody Gibson
Chandler Police Department

article continues below 

0

comments Join the conversation and share your voice!  

from around the web

more top news