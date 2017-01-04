Man gets prison for hit-and-run that injured Arizona veteran
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: January 4, 2017
PHOENIX — A man arrested in a hit-and-run accident that injured a veteran in Chandler has been sentenced to 8 ½ years in prison.
Maricopa County Superior Court officials say Cody James Gibson was sentenced Wednesday on one count of aggravated assault.
The 19-year-old Gibson originally was charged with aggravated assault, leaving the scene of a hit-and-run, unlawful imprisonment and two counts of misdemeanor assault.
He was arrested after 31-year-old Steven Richardson was run down by an SUV in a parking lot last April.
Richardson is a veteran who served two tours in Iraq.
Authorities say Richardson was trying to help a woman being dragged by her hair in an apparent domestic violence situation with Gibson.
Chandler police say Gibson allegedly hit Richardson at full speed and he suffered severe head injuries.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Book documents World War II bombing of Wiesbaden
Obama signs defense policy bill, objects on Guantanamo
Police detain 2 men who may have been planning attack in Kaiserslautern
12-year-old suspected of trying to set off nail bomb at German Christmas market
After a 73-year union, two hospital beds pushed together offer comfort to veteran and his wife
Marines ground Ospreys on Okinawa, blame crash on severed hose