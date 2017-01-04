Man gets prison for hit-and-run that injured Arizona veteran

PHOENIX — A man arrested in a hit-and-run accident that injured a veteran in Chandler has been sentenced to 8 ½ years in prison.

Maricopa County Superior Court officials say Cody James Gibson was sentenced Wednesday on one count of aggravated assault.

The 19-year-old Gibson originally was charged with aggravated assault, leaving the scene of a hit-and-run, unlawful imprisonment and two counts of misdemeanor assault.

He was arrested after 31-year-old Steven Richardson was run down by an SUV in a parking lot last April.

Richardson is a veteran who served two tours in Iraq.

Authorities say Richardson was trying to help a woman being dragged by her hair in an apparent domestic violence situation with Gibson.

Chandler police say Gibson allegedly hit Richardson at full speed and he suffered severe head injuries.