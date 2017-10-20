Man commits suicide at Phoenix VA

PHOENIX — A 33-year-old man took his own life at the Phoenix Veterans Affairs medical center.

The VA says the man fatally shot himself outside the Carl T. Hayden VA Medical Center on Friday morning.

The man was in a secluded area and nobody else was injured. Two years ago, a veteran killed himself in the parking lot of a different VA office in Phoenix.

The VA says about 20 veterans die by suicide each day.

