Maine senators: Give wounded vets free national park access

BAR HARBOR, Maine — Maine's senators say Congress should pass legislation that would make many veterans eligible for a free lifetime pass allowing entry to national parks.

Sen. Angus King, an independent, says the Wounded Veterans Recreation Act would change current laws so all veterans with a service-connected disability would be eligible for the pass. It would also provide access to other lands and waters owned by the U.S. government.

Right now, people must be permanently disabled to be eligible for a free pass. The bill would clarify the rules to make sure that more veterans have access to America's public lands.

The proposal was introduced by Maine Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican, and New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat.

