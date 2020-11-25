Lawyer accused of stealing nearly $1M from veterans charity

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — A former Connecticut lawyer was charged by state authorities Wednesday with embezzling nearly $1 million from a charity for military veterans and their families, just two weeks after he was sentenced to more than three years in prison on a federal charge for the same crimes.

The chief state's attorney's office said Kevin Creed, 69, of Litchfield was charged with felony larceny and was released on a $250,000 bond following a court appearance Wednesday.

Creed could not be reached for comment Wednesday. Phone listings for him were disconnected. His lawyer in the federal case said he was not representing Creed in the state case.

On Nov. 9, Creed was sentenced on a federal fraud charge to the prison time and ordered to pay $1.4 million restitution to Fisher House Foundation in Connecticut, a chapter of a national charity that builds homes near veterans medical centers where families can stay for free while their loved ones undergo treatment.

State prosecutors said Creed stole $985,000 from the charity and used the money for his own purposes. He has not yet reported to federal prison.

Creed, an Army veteran and former state trooper, gave up his right to practice law in Connecticut last year.