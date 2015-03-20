Lawsuit by Norfolk's 1st veteran liaison says city fired him for raising ethical concerns

NORFOLK, Va. (Tribune News Service) — The city’s former military liaison says in a new federal lawsuit that he was fired in retaliation for raising ethical questions about a federal program meant to help veterans find jobs.

John Andrews, who left city government in November 2014, says he lost his job after pointing out a possible conflict of interest: A man selling software to help veterans transition to new careers was married to a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs official overseeing similar efforts.

In a complaint filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court, Andrews requests reinstatement to his job, plus unspecified damages, and asks the court to order the city to institute policies to “eradicate the effects of past retaliation.”

The lawsuit says the firing by Norfolk City Manager Marcus Jones violated Andrews’ First Amendment rights as well as state and federal laws meant to protect whistleblowers.

Jones and the city attorney didn’t respond to calls and emails seeking comment. A city spokeswoman emailed a statement saying no one would comment on Andrews’ lawsuit and calling his departure a “personnel matter.”

Andrews referred questions to his lawyer, Jamie Shoemaker, whose assistant said he was unavailable for comment Monday.

Andrews, a retired Navy captain, was hired in 2012 as the city’s first special assistant to the city manager for veterans services and military affairs. Part of his job was to help departing service members transition to the civilian world. The city hoped having such an official in place would encourage more people to stay in Norfolk after leaving the military.

The events in Andrews’ lawsuit center on two people who are not named as defendants: Rosye Cloud and her husband, Chad Cloud. In statements released through a lawyer, the two said Andrews’ allegations of wrongdoing have no merit.

Starting in 2013, Rosye Cloud led a Department of Veterans Affairs effort to overhaul a federal online job portal for veterans, according to Andrews’ complaint. She had previously worked on veterans policy in the White House, and Andrews met with her several times as part of his work for the city.

Chad Cloud owned a Washington-based firm, Software Performance Group, that was trying to sell state and local officials in Virginia software that – among other things – helped veterans transition to new careers.

Andrews’ lawsuit says Chad Cloud “entered this narrow field of software development shortly after his wife’s involvement began” in the federal program.

Andrews’ complaint says he started raising concerns with senior city officials after both Clouds came to Virginia Beach and gave separate presentations during an August 2014 meeting of an advisory committee on military and veteran education.

On Nov. 6, 2014, according to Andrews’ lawsuit, Chad Cloud emailed an associate saying the veterans employment center, the federal program his wife was working on, would be an “ally” with his company.

Two weeks later, the lawsuit says, Andrews had become “frustrated by Norfolk’s lack of interest or inability to fully consider his concerns.”

So on Nov. 21, he emailed Rosye Cloud asking whether her husband was involved in the operations of the program she oversaw. She replied that he was not and, in a separate email, told a deputy city manager she had recused herself from contracting activity related to the program.

Later that day, the lawsuit says, Andrews was called in to meet with Jones, the city manager, only to have the meeting rescheduled to the following Monday.

On that Monday, the lawsuit says, Jones told Andrews he was fired and said, “This is just not a good fit.”

Andrews’ lawsuit says: “Jones fired Andrews in retaliation for Andrews raising the questions, complaints and concerns about the Clouds’ conflict of interest set forth above and the origin of Chad Cloud’s software product.”

Norfolk has a new military liaison. Bonnie Baker was hired in November 2015, a year after Andrews left.

Andrews now works for the Navy in a civilian post, director of corporate development for the Military Sealift Command. He announced a run for City Council this year, but he didn’t file to be on the ballot in an August special election, saying he didn’t have enough time to build up name recognition. Martin Thomas Jr. won the seat.

In her statement Monday, Rosye Cloud said: “This complaint is John Andrews’ latest attempt to peddle outright false and defamatory information, and I remain committed to serving our veterans.”

Her husband’s attorney, Jonathan Lenzner, added: “The VA and the Office of Inspector General have researched these allegations and found them to be unsubstantiated. This complaint is simply an attempt to recycle previously disproven fabrications and conspiracy theories.”

A deputy undersecretary for veterans affairs said in a statement last year he had “no reason to believe that these allegations have merit.”

©2016 The Virginian-Pilot (Norfolk, Va.)

Visit The Virginian-Pilot at pilotonline.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

