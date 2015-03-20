Lawmakers: March 29 will honor Vietnam veterans nationally

Over the past few decades, a generation of Vietnam veterans have received overdue gratitude – parades and special services across the country – for their service and sacrifices in the contentious war.

But two years ago, York native and fellow veteran Harold Redding realized the nation had taken no official action to annually and permanently recognize those who fought in Vietnam.

A bill introduced by U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa, and a Democratic U.S. senator from Indiana will change that, establishing March 29, 1973, as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

It marks the date U.S. combat troops withdrew from Vietnam, ending the nation’s direct involvement in the 12-year conflict.

“That’s a date that holds a really important meaning for Vietnam veterans. And the sad truth is that ... most returning veterans weren’t treated the way they should have been. They didn’t get the respect and gratitude they had earned, and some of them were treated quite poorly,” Toomey said during a conference call with reporters Monday.

Times have changed. And today, Vietnam War veterans now walk side-by-side with those who served in other U.S. wars during Veterans Day and Memorial Day events across the country.

But to Redding and Veteran Community Initiatives Director Tom Caulfield, this week’s honor will ensure that those who served and suffered in Southeast Asia will never be forgotten.

“Just like the veterans of World War I today, there will be a time when all of us are gone, too,” said Caulfield, a fellow Vietnam vet. “I salute Senator Toomey for putting this together.”

Toomey and fellow co-sponsor Joe Donnelly, an Indiana Democrat, were able to get the bill through the Senate with unanimous support and earlier this month it cleared the U.S. House, meaning it now awaits only President Donald Trump’s signature.

Toomey said he hopes the national day becomes an instrument to annually honor Vietnam veterans, as well as an opportunity for schools to educate America’s young generation about the selfless sacrifices the military’s men and women made during a “difficult moment” in the nation’s history.

“They deserve it,” Toomey said.

The nation has chosen specific days to honor those who served or died in American wars and battles, including National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. Last year, federal lawmakers signed a bill into law making July 27 Korean War Veterans Armistace Day.

Caulfield said local veterans will mark the 44th anniversary of the official end to Vietnam at a program from 9 and 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hiram G. Andrews Center. They plan to show a film of 2015’s high-profile recognition ceremony at Cambria County War Memorial Arena, which drew a crowd of 700 Cambria and Somerset county veterans.

Those who missed the 2015 event will have a chance to be personally recognized for their service with a certificate, he said, assuming they contact his office first at 255-0355.

A “Welcome Home” event honoring Vietnam vets from Bedford County is also scheduled to occur in Bedford Borough at 11 a.m. on Thursday, with veterans marching into the community, according to the Bedford County Veterans Affairs Office.

