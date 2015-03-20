La. Republicans tell veterans to stay away from New Orleans, WWII Museum

The St. Tammany, La., Republican Parish Executive Committee is urging veterans to take their business away from New Orleans in the wake of the city’s removal of four Confederate monuments.

The committee passed a resolution to that effect Monday. Proposed by Rob Maness, an Air Force veteran and two-time candidate for U.S. Senate, along with fellow veteran John Wells, the resolution urges “veterans organizations to avoid holding events in New Orleans or in any city, county, parish or state that has removed memorials to fallen warriors, including those who served in the Confederate Army,” a news release states.

This means all places in New Orleans, including the National WWII Museum, according to John Raymond, a committee member.

“Rather than rewarding the New Orleans economy with different events for veterans when they have so aggressively disrespected Confederate veterans, we just simply suggested that veterans organizations take their money to other Louisiana cities,” Raymond said.

Although Raymond said he enjoys the World War II museum, he feels that the move was necessary since “unfortunately, liberals only seem to respond when they’re hit in the pocketbook.”

Raymond said the committee doesn’t want to harm individual businesses, but that veterans “need to think long and hard about investing their money and their support when it comes to a city that so blatantly has disregarded the respect for veterans.”

Three of the four statues taken down do represent veterans — Confederate Gens. Robert E. Lee and P.G.T. Beauregard and Confederate President Jefferson Davis — though they were erected for their service to the Confederacy, not the United States. Raymond doesn’t think much of a distinction should be made between the two, however.

“One would say they fought for their version of the United States,” he said. “Some people who really understand the Civil War, that know history, would say that those Confederate soldiers thought they were fighting for the United States — the proper United States.”

Despite Monday's vote, the committee has not officially taken a position on the removal of the Confederate monuments.

"We have taken no position on New Orleans' ill-conceived and poorly executed removal of three warriors of the United States and the Confederacy, as we recognize this is a local issue," Maness said in a news release. "What we have done, however, is discourage veterans organizations from holding conferences, conventions and events in New Orleans and in any other place that dishonors veterans in any way."

Raymond said the move was made due to what he sees as a dangerous overextension of political correctness in New Orleans and the United States as a whole.

“Next thing you know, we’re tearing down everything that’s red, white and blue from sea to shining sea,” Raymond said. “Are we going to take down all the American flags because it offends the Muslims? Are we going to close churches because they don’t stop at noon to pray and Islamic people would get offended?”

The National WWII Museum did not respond to a request for comment.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s office said it had no comment.



