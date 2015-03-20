Korean War veterans recall Chosin battle in documentary

ELKHORN, Wis. (Tribune News Service) — American troops figured they would be back in the States by Christmas — the North Korean army had been pushed out of South Korea and the war appeared to be over.

Grant McMillin thought he was going home to Wisconsin. So did Robert Boulden.

Then the Chinese arrived.

On Nov. 27, 1950 — just four days after Thanksgiving — the Chinese 9th Army poured over the border into the Chosin Reservoir in northeastern Korea, shocking American and United Nations troops. A total of 30,000 troops, mostly U.S. Marines, were encamped in the large reservoir shivering in summer uniforms and skimpy shelter in the snow.

More than 120,000 Chinese troops encircled the frozen reservoir trapping American Marines and soldiers like McMillin and Boulden who fought back under brutal conditions, sometimes in hand to hand combat with a foe that attacked at night.

"Next time you see an ant hill, stick your foot in and stir it up and see what happens. That's what it was like," said Boulden, 87, of Burlington.

McMillin, an 86-year-old retired electrical engineer from Elkhorn, and Boulden were interviewed about their experiences earlier this year and will be featured in the two-hour American Experience documentary "The Battle of Chosin" airing on public television stations in Wisconsin at 8 p.m. Nov. 1.

McMillin was serving in the Army's 57th Field Artillery Battalion, towing 105mm howitzers behind trucks, and wearing a summer weight field jacket and long underwear. He doesn't remember ever wearing gloves. Early in the morning of Nov. 27, McMillin heard his company's 1st sergeant yelling and he crawled from underneath the tarp that served as his crude shelter.

"We came running out and we could see the Chinese coming toward us. Some of them were at our backs," recalled McMillin.

A rifleman in the 1st Marine Division's 1st Signal Battalion, Boulden didn't realize it was the Chinese army right away. But soon it became apparent as the Chinese screamed, whistled and blew bugles while running down the mountains.

Boulden fired round after round from his M-1 rifle, and when he ran out of ammunition, he used his bayonet and his entrenching tool. Anything to stay alive.

"We got overrun," Boulden said.

Split into two countries along the 38th parallel after World War II, the two governments on the Korean peninsula also split ideologically, and in June 1950 communist North Korea attacked democratic South Korea. The United Nations authorized the U.S. military to lead a multinational force to push the North Korean army out of South Korea. But Gen. Douglas MacArthur decided to push all the way to the Chinese border and try to reunite the Koreas into one democratic country.

That was too much for China.

Chinese troops quietly infiltrated North Korea and the trap was set at the Chosin Reservoir.

"It was an important battle in the Korean War and it was a turning point because when the Chinese entered, it shifted the momentum of the war," said Randall MacLowry, the documentary's producer and director. "It was the first hot battle of the Cold War."

Producers interviewed 21 veterans of the battle, finding many through the Chosin Few veterans group, which is how Boulden and McMillin were contacted.

During the 17-day battle, thousands of American and United Nations troops were killed by enemy fire or from the elements.

"We didn't think we were going to get out of there. We just wanted to eliminate as many of them as possible," Boulden said in an emotional interview at his home. "Was I scared? Of course, I was. There wasn't a man out there who wasn't scared."

By the fourth night, McMillin thought he and his fellow soldiers wouldn't last another night. On the fifth night, McMillin was shot in the foot. He took off his boot, poured sulfa powder on the wound, put on a bandage and struggled to pull on the boot over his swollen foot. His squad was quickly surrounded while trying to escape with two trucks filled with 50 wounded Americans.

"I could see the Chinese 15 feet away coming at us," said McMillin, as his 1st sergeant raised a white flag. "They made us kneel in a ditch and came by with Thompson machine guns. We knew we were going to be killed."

Instead, a man, whom McMillin thinks was a political commissar assigned to the unit, talked to the Chinese soldiers and they packed up their machine guns and marched the prisoners away. The wounded GIs in the trucks? Shot to death. McMillin knows he, too, would have been executed had he stayed behind because of his wound.

But McMillin's ordeal was actually just beginning. He and other prisoners of war were marched farther north in Korea, their numbers growing as more were captured.

McMillin was a POW for 32 months and endured scrutiny by the FBI when he returned home to Wisconsin because he had been a prisoner of the Communists. When Boulden came back from Korea a year later people asked him where he had been. Korea is often called the Forgotten War, which sticks in the craw of military members who fought there and lost buddies.

Which is why McMillin and Boulden agreed to participate in the documentary.

"We want people just to understand what it was like," said Boulden.

